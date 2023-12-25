The Root Beer Float No Bake Cheesecake Bars Recipe

Root Beer Float No Bake Cheesecake Bars offer a delightful and hassle-free dessert experience, brimming with the luscious essence of root beer. Did I mention that Piper received ear tubes a little over a month ago? Life can be quite chaotic, and it’s a challenge to keep track of what gets shared on the blog.

Around 3.4 billion ear infections later, little Piper underwent a procedure to get ear tubes in early June. The hope was that this would be a game-changer, as many had assured us. We anticipated that the midnight crying would cease, but alas, it persisted.

Surprisingly, she returned to nighttime nursing, at 15 months old, making it feel like we have a newborn all over again. We visited the ENT specialist again last week, and thankfully, she didn’t dismiss me as an overwrought mother. She acknowledged that our lives felt chaotic because Root Beer Float No Bake Cheesecake Bars wouldn’t sleep or eat, and you know how a toddler who won’t sleep or eat can be: tired, irritable, and famished.

Subsequently, a scope (involving the less-than-pleasant act of sticking a camera down her nose) revealed that Piper had a chronic infection. Suddenly, her challenging behavior made sense. She was prescribed antibiotics, and while her sleep has improved only slightly, she appears somewhat happier. Let’s celebrate those small victories and hope for continued progress.

I’m sharing all this with you because I’m currently so exhausted from life that it’s the best time to be authentic. My brain can’t muster anything else right now. Lol!

So, what could be simpler than deciphering why a one-year-old is regressing to newborn habits? The answer is these Root Beer Float No Bake Cheesecake Bars! They require just a handful of ingredients, are a breeze to prepare, and offer the delightful taste of a root beer float without the need to turn on your oven. That’s a win-win!