Indulge of our Black Bottom Banana Peanut Butter Pie

Indulge in the delectable charm of our Black Bottom Banana Peanut Butter Pie, a dessert that marries the rich depths of chocolate with the creamy allure of banana and peanut butter.

A serving of this enticing pie reveals a delightful trinity of flavors: the luscious chocolate ganache foundation, a velvety banana peanut butter filling, and a dreamy topping of whipped cream adorned with delicate chocolate shavings.

How was your Easter celebration this year?

Ours took us to the enchanting world of Disney! We embarked on a family adventure to Florida with our 9-year-old, 5-year-old, and nearly three-year-old, and guess what? We not only survived but had an absolute blast! The day before our departure, I confided in a friend, expressing my nervousness about the trip. To my surprise, she mentioned she had taken a Xanax prescription before flying with her little ones. I couldn’t help but think, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

Overhead shot of our delectable Black Bottom Banana Peanut Butter Pie, adorned with a dainty dollop of whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

Surprisingly, our journey went off without a hitch! Despite our plane being overbooked and arriving at the gate with mere minutes to spare, everything went smoothly. And we had the time of our lives!

Our children enjoyed swimming, and we treated them to two days of Disney magic. This was truly a trip none of us will ever forget, except perhaps for little Piper. However, the 900 photos I took will surely help her reminisce.

For those moments when everyday life seems a bit lackluster, there’s a solution—a dessert that’s anything but ordinary.

Introducing the Chocolate Ganache Banana Peanut Butter Pie

Begin with a pre-baked pie crust—either craft a foolproof homemade pie crust or opt for a store-bought graham cracker crust. Start by adding a layer of luscious chocolate ganache. Then, prepare homemade whipped cream, sweetened with powdered sugar, and infuse it with ripe bananas and peanut butter. Finish by topping it with more whipped cream and those irresistible chocolate shavings. Voilà, a pie like no other!

While it may not rival the enchantment of a vacation, this pie comes pretty close!

A tempting slice of our Black Bottom Banana Peanut Butter Pie displays its golden crust, with a small bite missing.