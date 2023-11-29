A Quick Dinner Option with Southwestern Turkey Lettuce Wraps

These Southwestern Turkey Lettuce Wraps are a perfect solution for those busy weeknights when you need a quick and satisfying meal without all the fuss. The late afternoon chaos in your house can be tamed with this simple yet scrumptious dish. Made with just a handful of ingredients, these lettuce wraps come together in a snap, allowing you to have dinner on the table in no time, making family mealtime a lot more peaceful and enjoyable.

The Easy Southwestern Turkey Lettuce Wraps Recipe

Ingredients:

Two heads of Boston butter or Bibb lettuce

Jennie-O Lean Ground Turkey

Salsa

Taco Seasoning Mix (store-bought or homemade)

Black Beans (drained and rinsed)

Instructions:

Start by washing and separating the leaves from the Boston butter or Bibb lettuce. These types of lettuce are ideal for holding the delicious filling. In a saucepan, cook the Jennie-O Lean Ground Turkey along with the black beans. Add the taco seasoning mix and salsa for flavor. Once the turkey meat and beans are fully cooked, fill the lettuce leaves with this mixture.

Optional Toppings

Feel free to customize your lettuce wraps with toppings such as sour cream, diced jalapenos, fresh cilantro, and tomatoes. However, they are equally delicious with just the five main ingredients.

We hope you enjoy this Southwestern Turkey Lettuce Wraps recipe as much as we do. Please leave your feedback and let us know what you think. We always love hearing from you. Here’s to quick, calm, and relaxing mealtimes in your home!