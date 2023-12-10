A Flavorful Delight with BLT Ranch Burgers

This article is brought to you in collaboration with BLT Ranch Burgers.

Discover the delightful world of BLT Ranch Burgers, a treat that’s easy to make yet bursting with flavors. We are thrilled to partner with Hidden Valley® to introduce you to this sensational burger creation! Between two luscious pretzel buns, the BLT Ranch Burger boasts layers of lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, melted cheese, a succulent burger patty, and a delectable ranch dressing that oozes with every bite.

Are you eagerly anticipating the arrival of summer? It’s just around the corner, and I can practically taste it. Even the unexpected snow in April has heightened my anticipation. Summer brings endless opportunities to gather with family and friends, whether it’s for graduation parties, Father’s Day celebrations, or Fourth of July get-togethers.

Many of us love to fire up the grill for some delicious burgers, but I have a little secret to share. Making burgers used to make me a tad nervous. How do you season them perfectly? How do you ensure they stay juicy and flavorful? Fear not, because I have the solution: BLT Ranch Burgers. They begin and end with the magic of Hidden Valley® Original Ranch®.

Hidden Valley Ranch Packet poured onto ground beef in a glass bowl, bringing excitement to your burger-making adventure. Start by adding one packet of Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Salad Dressing & Seasoning Mix to 80% lean ground chuck. Aim for one seasoning pack per pound of meat, and trust me, this is not the time to skimp by going for the 90%. After mixing the Hidden Valley Ranch Powder packet thoroughly into the ground beef, divide the mixture into four equal portions. Shape them into approximately 4-ounce burgers, either by eyeballing it or using a kitchen scale to ensure uniformity. This way, you won’t have to worry about some burgers being done before others. A perfectly grilled burger is on the horizon.

Now, here’s where the fun really begins. You’ll need some crispy bacon for this recipe. You can choose to make the burgers in the same pan you used for the bacon, infusing them with that irresistible bacon flavor. Alternatively, you can opt to grill them outdoors for that classic smoky goodness.

Between two delectable pretzel buns, the BLT Ranch Burger assembles a mouthwatering lineup of lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, melted cheese, a succulent burger patty, and a rich river of ranch dressing. To take these burgers to the next level, add some provolone cheese just before finishing cooking.

For the final touch, stack your BLT Ranch Burgers high on pretzel buns with bacon, lettuce, tomato (after all, they are BLT burgers), and a generous drizzle of Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Dressing. These burgers are an absolute sensation – juicy, flavorful, and simply irresistible. You’re going to savor every bite.

Pair your BLT Ranch Burgers with a side of potato chips for a perfect meal.