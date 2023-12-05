This Five Ingredient Beef Stroganoff recipe is a speedy delight that will have you coming back for seconds. It’s a true comfort food gem that’s simple to prepare.

Parmesan Cheese Crowns the Five Ingredient Beef Stroganoff

I’d like to introduce you to my brilliant friend, Phi, the mastermind behind the cookbook “Five-Ingredient Recipes: A Cookbook for Busy People.” This exceptional cookbook is a treasure trove of five-ingredient recipes spanning appetizers, breakfasts, dinners, sides, and desserts. It’s a culinary wonder!

A captivating aerial view of “Five Ingredient Recipes” by Philia Kelnhofer

Last week, I had the pleasure of attending her book signing event. Phi and her remarkable family dedicated a staggering 11 hours to prepare dishes from her book for the occasion. Let me tell you, every single morsel I tasted was sensational. It got me positively thrilled about the book, especially because, as you might know, I’m in the midst of a move, and to add to my woes, my dishwasher has decided to take an untimely break. I’m in dire need of easy dinner solutions!

An enticing overhead image showcases the Five Ingredient Beef Stroganoff with Malfada noodles and generous strips of beef.

The very next morning, I hurried to stock up on ingredients for three of her delectable dinners from the book. I was brimming with excitement. Each one of them not only proved ingenious but also remarkably swift to prepare, with easily accessible ingredients that stay true to the five-ingredient promise. Many of the necessary items were already in my kitchen.

So, today, I’m delighted to share with you Phi’s Five Ingredient Beef Stroganoff (by the way, why must “stroganoff” be such a tongue-twister? I’ve consulted my dictionary more times than I can count while writing this post and naming the photos). To be absolutely honest, I had reservations about this one. Could you genuinely create stroganoff with just five ingredients? The answer is a resounding YES, and it exceeded my expectations by a mile.

You won’t believe it—I devoured the entire dish by myself for lunch. Admittedly, I was quite stuffed, but the flavor was so exquisite that I couldn’t resist. It’s the type of meal that beckons you to cozy up and lets its flavors wrap you in warmth from the inside out.

So, don’t hesitate—get her book. Seriously, go buy it. Once you do, the first thing on your to-do list should be making the Peanut Butter Popcorn (trust me, it’s addictive). Then try the Stuffed Peppers and the Broccoli Apricot Pecan Salad. Oh, and let’s not forget the Peanut Butter Sea Salt Cookies; they’ve earned a permanent spot on my holiday baking list. But while you’re waiting for the book to arrive, give this Beef Stroganoff a try.

Take that, spell check! Stroganoff, you’re no match for my newfound spelling prowess.

An appetizing overhead shot of the Five Ingredient Beef Stroganoff adorned with a dusting of parmesan cheese.