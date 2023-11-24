An overhead view of the Cajun Cobb Salad Recipe

Indulge in the delightful Cajun Cobb Salad, a perfect dinner option that puts a twist on the classic Cobb. With a homemade Cajun Seasoning at your disposal, you can enjoy this Cajun Cobb Salad Recipe with its incredible Cajun Ranch Dressing anytime.

An overhead view of the Cajun Cobb salad displays its delectable ingredients, making it an enticing choice. This post is made possible in partnership with Jennie-O, a brand that our family cherishes.

I must share the extraordinary birthday surprise from my thoughtful husband earlier this month: tickets to the musical phenomenon, Hamilton. If you’re unfamiliar with Hamilton, take a moment to acquaint yourself with the soundtrack. Trust me, it’s a journey worth taking!

Since attending the show, I’ve become wholly absorbed in the world of Hamilton. The soundtrack has become a constant companion, and I find myself exploring various interpretations of the songs. Missing a day of Hamilton feels like a gap in my life, with the melodies resounding in my head when I wake up.

In fact, my obsession with Hamilton is so intense that as I gaze upon the stunning images of this Cajun Cobb Salad Recipe , two things happen: an instant craving for the salad and a resurgence of Hamilton-related thoughts. Yes, I was listening to the musical while creating this culinary masterpiece. #obvi

The Delectable Cajun Cobb Salad

Our seriously delicious Cajun Cobb Salad begins with Premium Portions Hickory Smoked Cajun Style Roast Turkey Breast from Jennie-O, a brand known for its exceptional seasoned turkey breasts. I’ve previously used their Sun Dried Tomato Turkey in the popular Italian Pesto Sliders.

Securing this turkey was no small feat; my husband is a huge fan of Jennie-O’s flavored turkey breasts. Their Cajun turkey, for instance, adds an exciting twist to dishes like the Turkey Bacon Brie Grilled Cheese Sandwich.

Ingredients for Your Cajun Cobb Salad

To create your Cajun Cobb Salad, gather the typical cobb salad ingredients: avocado, bacon, blue cheese, and deviled eggs. Elevate the flavor with the addition of bell peppers, imparting a distinct Cajun flair to the dish.

Cajun-style turkey breast

Hard-boiled eggs

Red and green bell peppers

Bacon

Avocado

Blue cheese

Tomatoes

Romaine lettuce

Cajun Cobb Salad Dressing

Elevate the salad’s taste with a homemade Cajun Ranch Dressing that harmonizes all the flavors perfectly. For this delightful dressing, you will need:

Buttermilk

Sour cream

Mayonnaise

Garlic

Lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Cajun seasoning

This salad is guaranteed to be just as irresistible as Hamilton. As I listen to “Quiet Uptown” for the umpteenth time, I’m off to savor another Cajun Cobb Salad Recipe.