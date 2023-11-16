Cherry and Corn Salad – A Taste of Summer

Indulge in the delightful flavors of summer with our Cherry and Corn Salad, featuring roasted corn, fresh cherries, and marinated chicken. This easy corn salad recipe is perfect for those warm summer nights. Pair it with a glass of refreshing strawberry lemonade, and you’ve got a delicious dinner option.

As I prepare for Quinn’s upcoming seventh birthday party, I can’t help but reflect on how quickly time has flown by. It feels like just yesterday I was pregnant with her. That particular summer was a challenging one. I was not only pregnant during the hottest season but also dealing with the recent loss of Elliot. My pregnancy with Quinn was filled with anxiety, as we had no prior indication of any issues with Elliot until I was about 37 weeks along. So, even as I approached the final stages of pregnancy with Quinn, my fear lingered.

Surprisingly, one vivid memory from that summer, aside from my fear, is cherries. I had an insatiable craving for fresh cherries, consuming a bag a week, maybe even more. I recall my dad visiting and bringing me a bag of cherries, an incredibly thoughtful gesture that meant the world to me, thanks to those pregnancy hormones!

Inspired by this cherry-infused memory, I felt compelled to create a summer salad featuring fresh cherries. Furthermore, fresh corn salads are a quintessential summer dish. Hence, I present to you our Summer Cherry and Corn Salad.

Ingredients for Cherry and Corn Salad

This salad is far from your typical cold corn salad recipe; it’s a symphony of flavors and textures that I absolutely adore. It can be enjoyed as a side dish without the chicken, but I recommend adding the chicken to transform it into a complete meal.

Start with a bed of fresh salad greens, whether you prefer mixed greens or spinach. Prepare some Apricot Mustard Marinade to marinate and grill the chicken. Fresh cherries, roughly chopped and pits removed. Grilled fresh corn – cook it alongside your chicken. Feta cheese and sliced almonds. A clever move you made (well done!) is reserving half of the marinade for the chicken. Thin it with a little olive oil to create a flavorful dressing.

