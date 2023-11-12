Are you in need of a speedy and family-friendly dinner option? Look no further than these Teriyaki Salmon Foil Packets. With minimal ingredients and just 30 minutes of your time, you can create a mouthwatering meal that everyone will adore. Cooking salmon in foil keeps it moist, tender, and ready in a flash.

Simple Ingredients, Quick Prep

Weekdays can be a chaotic time, especially during that frantic post-school window when dinner preparation coincides with kids’ activities. We all know how challenging that can be! While I was on the phone with a friend recently, one child decided to join our conversation by shouting into the phone, two others began a heated toy-related dispute, and it all culminated in a near-sibling brawl. As you can imagine, it was far from ideal.

And on top of all this, I was trying to get dinner on the table. That’s why we all need effortless, low-maintenance dinner ideas like these delightful Teriyaki Salmon Foil Packets.

Teriyaki Salmon Foil Packets: A Flavorful Delight

Salmon is a personal favorite of mine, and I could savor it multiple times a week without complaint. When used in this recipe, it truly shines. The salmon bursts with flavor, and it cooks to perfection. If you’re nervous about cooking salmon, this recipe is a fantastic starting point. Whether you prepare it while camping, grill it in your backyard, or whip it up as a weeknight dinner in the oven, this is a recipe that will earn your family’s approval.

Making Baked Salmon in Foil Packets

The beauty of this recipe lies in its ability to cook the salmon to perfection. Whether you’re using the grill or the oven, the result is always a delicious and impeccably cooked dish. Here’s how you can prepare it:

Combine the sauce and rice in a large bowl. Divide this mixture, along with the broccoli, into four foil pieces. Add the salmon and drizzle with more teriyaki sauce. Seal the foil packets, and bake them.

Sealing the Foil Packets

Foil packets work wonders because they allow everything to steam and cook without losing moisture. You can cook at higher temperatures for shorter periods, making them suitable not only for camping but also for busy weeknights. To prepare these packets:

Cut four squares of foil. Place the ingredients in the center. Lift two sides and align them in the middle. Fold them down over each other once or twice (about half an inch for each fold). Fold up each end, overlapping the foil a few times. The key is to ensure a good seal, not perfection in folding.

Substitutions and Variations

If you prefer a different fish, shrimp is a good choice. Use thawed, raw, deveined shrimp with the tails removed.

Not a fan of broccoli? Swap it with carrot slices, green beans, or bell peppers.

This recipe calls for instant rice; regular rice won’t cook correctly.

To make this dish low-carb, eliminate the chicken stock and substitute more vegetables for the rice.

More Delectable Fish Recipes

If your family loves seafood, we have some other fantastic recipes to try:

Spanish Fish: A quick, one-pan meal.

Creamy One-Pot Shrimp Pasta: Rich, quick, and irresistibly delicious.

Sheet Pan Baked Cod: A 20-minute powerhouse meal.

Oven Fried Fish: Perfect for a Friday Fish Fry.

These Teriyaki Salmon Foil Packets are sure to become a staple in your weeknight dinner rotation. Enjoy!