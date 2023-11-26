Chili Cheese Dogs for a Crowd

Chili Cheese Dogs make for a fantastic crowd-pleaser! They’re a breeze to put together, baked in the oven, and absolutely delectable. These Oven Baked Chili Cheese Dogs feature gooey melted cheese, diced white onions, and a side of sweet potato fries.

This Chili Cheese Dogs recipe stands as the ultimate chili dog recipe, a scrumptious way to cater to a large gathering. You can prepare multiple servings simultaneously, yielding warm, crispy, and gooey delights. Moreover, it’s incredibly versatile, accommodating various preferences, be it all-beef, veggie-style, or spicy cheese. Serve it on game day, alongside this buffalo pull-apart bread, cowboy caviar, and pina colada sangria!

In a transparent casserole dish, the Oven Baked Chili Cheese Dog is loaded with cheese, chili, and diced white onions on top.

Variety of Hot Dogs for Chili Cheese Dogs

One of the fantastic aspects of these Chili Cheese Dogs is their adaptability to suit your audience. Whether you opt for vegan hot dogs and vegetarian chili, turkey dogs with turkey chili, or beef hot dogs without beans, the choice is yours. And if you have onion-averse guests, you can omit the onions, of course. From fat-free all-beef to vegetarian or soy, feel free to use any brand or type of hot dog for this recipe.

Customizations and Alternatives for Oven-Baked Hot Dogs

These Oven Baked Chili Cheese Dogs evoke the comfort food appeal of a teenage boy – gooey, delicious, and delightfully messy. Here are some creative ideas to enhance the experience:

Spread mayo, mustard, and relish on the bun before adding the hot dogs, then load up with chili, cheese, and onions. Utilize canned chili for a quicker, more convenient preparation. Consider making my delightful homemade Vegetarian Chili or Healthy Turkey Chili recipes. Enjoy one for dinner and use the leftovers for these baked hot dogs. Experiment with a variety of cheeses! While sharp cheddar is a favorite, options like pepper jack, Colby jack, Swiss, or crumbled Blue Cheese are worth exploring. Add bacon – either wrap it around the hot dog or sprinkle it on top for an extra burst of flavor. Opt for whole wheat buns, bagel buns, sesame buns, or any type preferred by you or your guests. After baking, enhance with diced tomatoes, avocado, green onions, green peppers, or enjoy them as they are.

Accompaniments for Oven Baked Chili Cheese Dogs

Serve these Oven Baked Chili Cheese Dogs in food baskets, complete with sweet potato fries and a mason jar filled with beer.

More Game Day or Party Recipes

Whether you’re feeding a large crowd or hosting a small gathering to watch the game, consider trying these mouthwatering recipes to kick off the party:

These delightful Chili Cheese Dogs are incredibly cheesy, crispy, and utterly delicious.