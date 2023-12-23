Simple and Easy Cheesy Taco Boats Recipe

Looking for a quick weeknight dinner or a fun game day appetizer? Look no further! These Easy Cheesy Taco Boats are the answer. Even my four-year-old couldn’t resist declaring them the best dinner ever. Special thanks to Old El Paso for teaming up with me to bring you this kid-friendly taco recipe!

You won’t want to miss out on this easy cheesy taco boats recipe. Why, you ask? It’s simply amazing. This recipe turned my super picky four-year-old into a fan, and it made for the best day and dinner ever.

So, this meal is truly a showstopper. You must give this recipe a try!

Easy Cheesy Taco Boats Recipe

The star of this taco dinner is the Old El Paso Mini Soft Tortilla Taco Boats. They’re perfectly sized for mini hands, appetizers, or even a full dinner made up of appetizers—making them ideal for everyone. I’m a huge fan of Old El Paso products, especially their fat-free spicy refried beans, which I practically survived on in college. A burrito made with those beans in my quiet apartment was the highlight of my busy senior year. And their pickled jalapeños? I can’t get enough of them; I want to add them to everything.

Now, let’s assemble these taco boats.

How to Create Easy Cheesy Taco Boats

Begin with a spoonful of Old El Paso Spicy Fat-Free Refried Beans in the bottom of each tortilla shell.

Next, add some Slow Cooker Taco Chicken, which is simply amazing. You can make the chicken the night before, store it in the fridge, and then assemble the taco boats right before popping them in the oven.

Sprinkle about a tablespoon of shredded Mexican cheese on each taco boat.

Bake them for 10 minutes, and then you can customize them to your heart’s content!

Here’s a fun twist: My kids typically prefer their food plain, taking after their dad. But for this taco night, I decided to set out some taco toppings. They added olives and tomatoes to their taco boats and declared it the best day ever. They even asked, “Mom, why don’t you usually offer these toppings on taco night? It’s so much better with them.”

I was in awe, and I couldn’t resist giving them a gentle reminder that they should listen to me more often.

In any case, don’t miss out on making this easy cheesy taco boats recipe. It’s a winner!

