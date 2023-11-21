Introducing Four Easy School Lunches Ideas

Incorporate Four Easy School Lunches with these easy, non-traditional options that are both satisfying and nutritious. We are delighted to collaborate with Crystal Farms® Cheese to present these lunch ideas that will make your life easier while keeping your kids happy. Your support for brands like Crystal Farms® Cheese is greatly appreciated and makes Wine & Glue possible.

I have to admit; I’m feeling like a true boss this year. For the first time ever, I’ve managed to prepare all my kids’ school supplies weeks in advance. Perhaps I’m just eagerly awaiting their return to school, but either way, I’m on top of it!

Streamlined School Lunches

As we anticipate the back-to-school season, let’s discuss a lunchtime challenge many parents face: keeping variety and quality in our kids’ lunch boxes. To address this, I invested in these practical containers last year, and they were a game-changer. With these containers, I could easily pack a main course in the larger compartment and include fruits and vegetables in the smaller ones. Here are four easy school lunches that will introduce exciting variety into your children’s lunch routines. These lunches are quick to assemble, delicious, and something you can genuinely feel good about.

These Four Simple School Lunches offer diversity and nutrition while breaking away from the typical box lunches. They all feature Crystal Farms® Cheese Sticks, available in various flavors, perfect for creating delightful wraps. Their cheese is an excellent choice for school lunches, rich in calcium, a natural product, and containing few preservatives.

Lunch Options

Pizza Roll-Up

3 tortilla shells

3 Crystal Farms® Cheese Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

12 slices of pepperoni

1/4 cup pizza sauce

Pair with olives and bananas

Cheddar Turkey Ranch Roll-Up

3 tortilla shells

3 Crystal Farms® Cheese Cheddar Cheese Sticks

6 slices of deli turkey (or ham)

1/4 cup ranch dressing

Accompany with strawberries and mini bell peppers

Salami Roll-Up

3 tortilla shells

3 Crystal Farms® Cheese Pepper Jack Cheese Sticks

6 slices of salami

Serve with cucumber and strawberries

Banana Nutella Roll-Up

3 tortilla shells

3 Crystal Farms® Cheese Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

2 tablespoons of Nutella

1/2 a banana, mashed

Don’t knock it till you try it; it’s delicious!

Add cucumbers and grapes to the side

