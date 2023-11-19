Taco Braid – A Simple and Delicious Meal

This Taco Braid offers a straightforward and delightful dinner option, requiring only a handful of ingredients. It’s an excellent choice for finicky eaters and also serves as a delectable appetizer. If you’re in search of easy-to-make dinners, this recipe is sure to please your family. Crafted with minimal effort, combining taco meat, salsa, and cheese, it introduces a captivating twist to your Taco Tuesday tradition, appealing to even the most selective palates.

For those who enjoyed my immensely popular Chicken Pot Pie Crescent Braid recipe, this Taco Braid is another home-run hit that your family is bound to adore.

Ingredients for the Taco Braid

Crescent Dough Ground Beef (or Ground Turkey) Homemade Taco Seasoning Salsa Cheese

Crescent Dough: In the United States, ready-made crescent dough can be found in the refrigerated section of your local grocery store. You may opt for seamless crescent dough, perfectly suited for this recipe. However, if you can’t find crescent dough or prefer a completely homemade approach, pizza dough can serve as an alternative. Simply roll out an equivalent amount of dough as you would for a pizza and shape it into a rectangular form. You can explore my pizza dough recipe, which has garnered numerous favorable reviews and is a weekly staple in my household.

Homemade Taco Seasoning: I strongly recommend using my homemade taco seasoning, especially for recipes like this that call for a packet of taco seasoning. By preparing a generous batch using my recipe, you can substitute the packet with 3 tablespoons of the homemade seasoning. Crafting your own seasoning allows you to regulate factors like sodium content and spiciness. In my household, we follow the original recipe and utilize it on multiple occasions throughout the week.

Additional Toppings

While the Taco Braid can certainly stand alone, consider enhancing its flavors with some delightful toppings:

Sliced Olives Chopped Lettuce Diced Tomatoes Pickled Jalapeños

Explore Other Exciting Taco Night Variations