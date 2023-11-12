More than 20 easy dinner recipes Ideas

As the back-to-school season approaches, the need for More than 20 easy dinner recipes becomes more apparent. Planning your meals can save you precious time during busy weeknights, and we’ve compiled a list of over 20 delightful recipes that will make your life a bit easier. These recipes feature minimal prep, crock pot convenience, or are ready in under 30 minutes. Keep this list handy for stress-free meal planning!

Dinners Ready in 30 Minutes

More than 20 easy dinner recipes:

Baked Chicken Fajitas

This crowd-pleaser involves a bit of dicing and chopping but is otherwise a breeze to make. A regular favorite in our household.

Beef and Broccoli

You’ll need less than 25 minutes for this delightful Beef and Broccoli dish, a hit with both kids and adults.

Sheet Pan Baked Cod

This dinner is ready in just 20 minutes, not the typical 30.

French Spaghetti

Named for its cooking method, this dish is a delicious and easy-to-make option, even for picky eaters.

Baked Chicken Tenders

Despite the breading and baking process, you can have these tasty tenders on the table in under 30 minutes, a hit with kids.

Peanut Butter Stir Fry Noodles

The sauce steals the show in this noodle stir-fry recipe. It’s essentially a one-pot meal, which makes it a favorite for busy nights.

One Pot Creamy Shrimp Pasta

This genuinely one-pot meal has captured the hearts of many. It’s sure to become a regular in your family’s dinner rotation.

Szechuan Chicken

Quick, easy, and absolutely delicious over a bed of rice, this Szechuan Chicken is a family favorite.

Spanish Fish

An excellent way to incorporate more fish into your diet – super easy and incredibly delicious.

One Pot Southwestern Alfredo Pasta

This one-pot wonder has received rave reviews for its perfect flavor combination and simplicity.

Dinners with Minimal Preparation

Easy Top Round Roast Beef Recipe

With just about five minutes of hands-on time, this roast beef recipe is a matter of seasoning and roasting. Your family will love its tenderness and juiciness.

Instant Pot Chicken Tacos

These flavorful tacos can be ready in under two minutes with the Instant Pot. Top them with Pico de Gallo for a perfect finish.

Southwestern Cheesy Chicken and Rice Casserole

This chicken and rice casserole requires minimal preparation, with the most time-intensive step being cutting up the chicken.

Teriyaki Salmon Foil Packets

Foil packet dinners are simple and result in perfectly steamed dishes. Your family will savor the flavors of this easy recipe.

Taco Braid

Crescent braid dinners look fancy but are incredibly easy to make. The Taco Braid is always a crowd-pleaser.

Crock Pot Taco Soup

This soup is a frequent favorite with a fast prep time. It takes only five minutes to assemble. If you’re in a hurry, there’s even an Instant Pot version.

Crock Pot Delights

Root Beer Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken Sandwiches

Your family will adore these delicious sandwiches, and you’ll appreciate how simple they are to prepare in the crock pot.

French Dip Sandwiches

Even the pickiest eaters will love this sandwich recipe, making it a family favorite.

Honey BBQ Slow Cooker Chicken Drumsticks

This super easy crock pot meal requires only three ingredients, making it a go-to option.

Crock Pot Beef Curry

A fantastic dinner recipe that even picky eaters will relish.

Slow Cooker Brown Sugar Glazed Ham

Ham isn’t just for holidays – this easy crock pot ham recipe is perfect for weeknight meals. Leftovers can be used to make Ham and Cheese Egg Muffins for a simple breakfast option.

Crock Pot Italian Beef Sandwiches

Discover a trick that elevates the flavor in this slow cooker sandwich recipe.

