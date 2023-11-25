In search of a speedy, crowd-pleasing comfort meal? Look no further than this One Pot Meatball Stroganoff, ready in just 35 minutes and packed with flavor!

Streamline Your Routine

Have you ever returned from a vacation feeling completely out of sync, struggling to readjust to your regular routine? It’s a common challenge for many of us. The more fantastic the vacation, the tougher the re-entry into everyday life can be.

Truly One-Pot

I’m a huge fan of the one-pot meal trend, but what I don’t love are the recipes that involve multiple steps of transferring ingredients in and out of the pot. This recipe, however, keeps things simple. Once an ingredient goes into the pot, it stays there until it’s ready to be served in your bowl. No fuss, no muss!

This dish is not only quick to prepare but also the epitome of comfort food. It’s hard to find a more satisfying meal than this one! If you’re on the lookout for more one-pot wonders, don’t miss our One-Pot Southwestern Alfredo Pasta, One-Pot Creamy Shrimp Pasta, and One-Pot Spinach Artichoke Pasta.

One Pot Meatball Stroganoff Recipe

This One-Pot Meatball Stroganoff couldn’t be easier, thanks to the scrumptious Gold’n Plump Chicken Meatballs. These meatballs are so delightful on their own that I’ve served them to my kids with simple noodles, parmesan cheese, and a side of sliced veggies for a delicious, speedy pre-date night meal.

If you prefer a homemade approach, you can use my Baked Turkey Meatballs. However, Gold’n Plump’s Chicken Meatballs simplify the process even further.

Gold’n Plump’s meatballs are crafted from boneless, skinless thigh meat, free from artificial additives and antibiotics. They’re oven-roasted, not fried, offering a healthier twist on traditional meatballs. The chicken meatballs can be cooked with ease on the stovetop, in the oven, or using the microwave. For this recipe, I used the Homestyle flavor, but the Pesto Italian flavor is equally tempting!

Irresistible Meatball Stroganoff

Let me share a little secret: every time I’ve made this dish, I’ve found myself standing in front of the fridge at 9 p.m., indulging in the delectable leftovers. I admit it; I’m a One-Pot Meatball Stroganoff enthusiast. If you’re coming down from a vacation high and craving easy, comforting food, look no further. And if you’re caught sneaking leftovers from the fridge late at night, your secret is safe with us!

