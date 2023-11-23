One Pot Sausage and Pasta Skillet: A Quick Family Dinner

Looking for a fast and delicious One Pot Sausage and Pasta Skillet the whole family will adore? Look no further! This Sausage Pasta Skillet is the answer, and it’s ready in just 30 minutes, making it perfect for those busy weeknights when time is of the essence.

Sponsored by Gold’n Plump

We’re excited to partner with Gold’n Plump to introduce you to this incredibly speedy and flavorful one-pot meal. Gold’n Plump Chicken Sausages are the star of this dish, whether you include them in this recipe or savor them fresh off the grill.

You know that feeling when you think you’ve brilliantly planned out your kids’ summer activities? Well, I recently fell into that trap, too. I thought I had it all figured out – swimming, Taekwondo, baseball, gymnastics – all scheduled at convenient times that miraculously didn’t overlap. But there was a catch. All these activities have us returning home at precisely the time we usually sit down for dinner. For some, eating a little later might not be a big deal, but if you’ve read any of my numerous posts about my children’s HANGER issues, you’ll understand the predicament.

We’re only a week into summer break, and the hangry meltdowns have already started. Admittedly, about 80% of them were mine, but let’s not dwell on that. We desperately need some quick dinner solutions. That’s why I’m working on a couple of fast and family-friendly recipes for the blog, starting with this Easy One Pot Sausage and Pasta Skillet.

To whip up this dish, you’ll need Gold’n Plump’s Spinach + Asiago Artisan Chicken Sausages. These new chicken sausages are fully cooked and made from premium boneless, skinless chicken thigh meat. What’s even better is that they come from chickens raised with No Antibiotics – Ever. These sausages are packed with real ingredients like bacon, cheeses, peppers, spinach, and spices, all without any added nitrites or nitrates. Additionally, they boast a generous 14 to 15 grams of protein per sausage.

These sausages are a perfect fit for a one-pot meal, and I used the Spinach + Asiago Chicken Sausage in this recipe. However, feel free to experiment with the other fantastic flavors in Gold’n Plump’s product line. Check them out for yourself. You can even throw them on the grill with some veggies on the side for a tasty alternative.

Now, let’s dive into the details of this Easy and Perfect Sausage Pasta Skillet. It comes together seamlessly, taking about 30 minutes from start to finish, and it’s bursting with flavor. My son Gavin absolutely loved it, and I had to stop him from eating the whole pan. If there’s a vegetable in this dish that doesn’t tickle your taste buds, don’t hesitate to leave it out or replace it with your preferred option. The flexibility of this recipe is what makes it a winner.

To round out your meal, pair this Sausage Pasta Skillet with an easy side salad and a beet salad. And if you decide to throw these sausages on the grill, consider adding some easy grilled parmesan potatoes and grilled pineapple with cinnamon honey drizzle for a complete feast.

