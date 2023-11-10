This Skillet lasagna recipe is a quick and delightful dinner option that your entire family will adore. It’s the epitome of delicious comfort food!

In a photo, you can see an overhead view of a lasagna prepared in a single skillet, resting on a cooling rack beside two breadsticks.

The other evening, we sat down to a much-needed dinner after an exceptionally long and challenging day. We were treated to a delightful meal of spaghetti and meatballs, and it tasted like the most heavenly thing on earth.

There’s something profoundly comforting about pasta, isn’t there? As I sat there with my bowl of spaghetti, surrounded by the people I cherish the most, all of us slurping away, I found solace. My ultimate happy place is right there at the dining table, enjoying a scrumptious meal with my family.

This One-Pan Lasagna is tailor-made for my happy place. It comes together in approximately half an hour and delivers a hearty dose of carb-filled comfort. I’m confident it will be a hit with your family, whether you’ve had a tough day or not.

What Is Skillet lasagna

One-Pan Lasagna is perhaps the simplest rendition of lasagna you could whip up. It’s all prepared in a single pan, and there’s no need for painstaking layering.

I love that you can savor the essence of lasagna in just 30 minutes. This is a lifesaver for those hectic work nights.

In the image, you can observe an overhead view of a gray skillet on a wooden surface with the One-Pan Lasagna and two breadsticks nearby.

How to Prepare Skillet lasagna

Step 1: Begin by sautéing garlic and cooking the Italian-seasoned meat in a 12-inch skillet on the stovetop.

Step 2: Stir in chicken stock, crushed tomatoes, seasonings, and tomato paste. At this point, I often taste it to determine if I need to adjust the seasonings, salt, or pepper.

Step 3: Add broken lasagna noodles, cover, and cook for 10 minutes. Then, cook uncovered for an additional 5 minutes.

Step 4: Finish by adding ricotta cheese and topping it off with mozzarella. Place it in the oven, uncovered, for 5 to 10 minutes.

I’m particularly fond of the simplicity and ease of this recipe. If you have little ones at home who find traditional lasagna noodles challenging to eat, you can easily substitute them with any other type of pasta.

In the picture, you can see a side view of a skillet with a spoon serving up a delectable cheesy One-Pan Lasagna.

What to Serve with Skillet lasagna

While I adore this dinner, I always strive to include some vegetables in my children’s meals. If your skillet is large enough, you can consider adding mushrooms, zucchini, and spinach to the dish.

Alternatively, here are some excellent side dishes that pair beautifully with this recipe:

Arugula Salad Recipe: This salad comes together swiftly and makes a perfect side dish.

Zucchini Carrot Salad: This salad boasts exceptional flavors and requires just 10 minutes of prep time.

Roasted Honey Glazed Carrots: This side dish has the power to convert anyone into a veggie lover!

In the picture, you can appreciate a close-up of a skillet loaded with One-Pan Lasagna, with a spoon ready to dish it out.

More Fantastic One-Pot Dinners. If you can’t resist the allure of one-pan skillet dinners (like us), here are some more that you’re bound to fall in love with:

Stuffed Pepper Casserole: Despite its name, this one-pot gem is prepared on the stovetop and is a resounding success.

Ground Beef Stroganoff: This uncomplicated one-pot dinner is ready in just 30 minutes, and it’s incredibly tasty.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta: This dinner is the embodiment of comfort food.

After preparing this exceptional one-pot dinner, please leave me a comment and share your thoughts!

In the image, you can see two small white plates each adorned with a serving of Skillet lasagna.