Lighter Fettuccine Alfredo Recipe for a Healthier Twist

Introducing a Lighter Fettuccine Alfredo that promises all the flavors of the classic dish while keeping the calorie count in check. This scrumptious recipe is destined to become a family favorite.

The Lighter Fettuccine Alfredo is prepared by combining a delectable white creamy sauce with chicken, broccoli, and parsley in a saucepan.

We are thrilled to partner with Horizon Organic to bring you this healthier rendition of a beloved classic. We’re avid Horizon fans and regularly incorporate their products into our children’s meals.

Broccoli, the mild and delightful veggie, has faced resistance from my youngest two. I’m on a relentless mission to change their minds. You see, I’m a broccoli enthusiast. Thankfully, I’m not a picky eater when it comes to veggies, thanks to my upbringing in a household that served them fresh and regularly. In fact, after experiencing grain burgers (please don’t ask), roasted broccoli seemed like dessert.

For years, I’ve been dishing up a family staple: pan-fried Italian turkey sausages, pasta, and roasted broccoli. It’s a straightforward meal that they adore, except for the broccoli component.

However, I persist in my quest, remembering the advice that children may need to taste a food up to 10 times before liking it. I must admit, I’ve lost count of how many times broccoli has appeared on our menu because, well, I’d rather not know.

So, when pondering this Lighter Fettuccine Alfredo, broccoli was the first thing that came to mind. Yes, my precious. (Maybe a bit strange? Moving on…)

This lighter version may not be low-calorie. The pan shown above yields four generous servings, each totaling about 530 calories per bowl. As I mentioned, this isn’t for those looking to shed 10 pounds and squeeze into a bikini before spring break (cough, not that I know anyone like that, cough). It’s for individuals who want to savor Fettuccine Alfredo without breaking the calorie bank. It’s significantly lighter than the restaurant version, which usually doubles the calorie count.

This recipe calls for half the usual amount of noodles, with the remaining space filled with fresh broccoli that cooks right alongside the pasta. You also add chicken for a healthy dose of protein and complete the sauce using Horizon unsalted butter, their 2% milk (we always keep a large carton on hand for Piper), and their light sour cream.

And here’s the unexpected twist – sour cream. It works incredibly well in this sauce, imparting creaminess without the extra calories associated with heavy cream. You must give Horizon Light Sour Cream a try in this dish; it’s a game-changer.

I’m delighted to report that my kids devoured this dish, broccoli and all. They are typically wary of creamy sauces, but they absolutely loved this one. This meal is sure to become a regular in our household. It’s not only delicious but also quick and easy to prepare, coming together in approximately 30 minutes.

The Lighter Fettuccine Alfredo, garnished with parsley, awaits in a large saucepan.