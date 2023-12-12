Discover a delightful new addition to your dinner rotation with this Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca recipe. It’s a quick and easy pasta dish that takes just 35 minutes to prepare, yet it’s bursting with flavor. This is the perfect recipe for those seeking a budget-friendly and delicious meal option.

I recently had a conversation with a friend who was on the lookout for more affordable and uncomplicated meal ideas. She introduced me to Puttanesca, and I was immediately sold on its deliciousness.

This recipe comes together in a snap, making it an ideal choice for a weeknight dinner. However, its bold flavors will make it taste like something you’d order at a restaurant. Your family is sure to love it, especially if they’re looking for a unique twist on traditional spaghetti sauce.

What is spaghetti alla puttanesca?

Puttanesca is a simple Italian sauce that incorporates tomatoes, anchovies, capers, olives, parsley, and seasoning. It has its origins in Naples and dates back to the mid-20th century. The sauce simmers briefly and is then combined with spaghetti.

There are numerous variations of Puttanesca out there, but this one is a slightly modified version inspired by America’s Test Kitchen. When I was first learning to cook, their cookbook was an invaluable resource.

How to Prepare Puttanesca Sauce

Start by bringing a large pot of water to a boil for the spaghetti. Remember to save some of the starchy pasta water. In a skillet, sauté garlic, anchovies, and red pepper flakes in oil. Add diced tomatoes and simmer for 20 minutes. The image above shows the desired consistency at the end of simmering. Stir in the olives, capers, and parsley (see the photo below). Toss the sauce with the cooked pasta, adding reserved pasta water as needed.

Ingredients for Puttanesca Sauce

Olive Oil

Garlic

Anchovies

Red Pepper Flakes

Diced Tomatoes

Parsley

Capers

Salt and Pepper

Anchovies

If the thought of anchovies in this recipe gives you pause, don’t be deterred. Anchovies provide a salty burst of flavor that complements the other elements in the sauce. When used sparingly, their fishy taste won’t overwhelm the dish. Additionally, their flavor is balanced by garlic, red pepper flakes, tomatoes, and capers.

Fun fact: If you enjoy Worcestershire sauce, you probably like anchovies, as they are a key component of that classic condiment.

Olives

This recipe calls for Kalamata olives, which have a distinctive flavor compared to black olives. Stick to Kalamata olives for the best results.

Cooking Pasta

Perfectly cooked pasta is a must, and it’s something I’m passionate about. Here are some tips:

A pound of pasta should be cooked in approximately 6 quarts (24 cups) of water. Cover the pot to bring the water to a boil more quickly. Make sure the water is vigorously boiling before adding the dry noodles. Salt the water using 1 to 2 teaspoons of kosher salt for a pound of pasta. Set a timer according to the pasta’s recommended cooking time.

Reserving Pasta Water

A crucial step in this recipe is reserving some of the pasta water just before draining the noodles. This starchy and salty liquid enhances the flavor of the spaghetti alla puttanesca Sauce. To do this, dip a glass measuring cup into the boiling water a few seconds before your timer goes off, and collect about 3/4 cup of the starchy liquid before draining the pasta.

A Note about Salt and Pepper

In making this sauce, I used 1/2 teaspoon of salt and a pinch of pepper. Since there are many other flavorful elements, these can be used sparingly. Taste the sauce after adding all the ingredients and adjust the salt and pepper to your liking.

