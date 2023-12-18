A Flavorful Family Dinner with BBQ Chicken Pizza Roll

Indulge in the delectable goodness of this BBQ Chicken Pizza Roll, a mouthwatering family favorite that’s sure to delight your taste buds. With its golden brown crust and succulent shreds of BBQ chicken encased within, this savory delight is a must-try.

Have you had a chance to watch the Activewear video? If not, take a moment to check it out, and then return to continue reading.

The BBQ Chicken Pizza Roll boasts a golden brown crust, revealing tantalizing BBQ chicken within.

One evening, Nathan returned from work, and I was, well, sporting activewear. Now, let me clarify—I’m not one of those people who wear activewear all day. It’s just that I had recently worked out and hadn’t had the chance to shower yet. Perhaps that’s even worse. Nevertheless, it prompted Nathan to pull up the video, which was nothing short of hilarious. Our kids found it equally amusing, and for the rest of the night, they took to narrating their activities, all while donning their activewear.

Gavin: “Brushing my teeth in my activewear, activewear.” Quinn, almost whispering: “Eating a bagel in my activewear, activewear, activewear… heading up to bed in my activewear.”

I couldn’t resist contributing, “Throwing a colossal tantrum about absolutely nothing in your activewear, activewear.”

As you savor a slice of BBQ Chicken Pizza Roll, don’t forget to dip it into some luscious BBQ sauce.

Now, let’s dive into the delectable world of our BBQ Chicken Pizza Roll (all while clad in our activewear). Technically, it’s a BBQ Chicken Stromboli, but I realize that many people might not be familiar with the term. Essentially, it’s a rolled-up, baked pizza. You can fill it with a variety of ingredients, but I highly recommend including some slow-cooked BBQ chicken. It’s prepared with my very own BBQ sauce recipe and a touch of cheese, all enveloped in convenient refrigerator pizza crust. The result? Utterly amazing. You’ll want to make this for your weeknight dinners time and time again.

You can prepare the chicken in advance, shred it, and store it in the fridge. When you’re ready for dinner, simply assemble your pizza roll.

For step-by-step instructions on assembling this culinary masterpiece, scroll down below the BBQ Chicken Pizza Roll recipe.