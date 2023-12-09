California Club Burger Recipe for Delicious Home Dining

Introducing the California Club Burger, a delightful culinary creation that’s as simple to prepare as it is scrumptious. Whether you’re planning a laid-back BBQ or looking for a quick and satisfying weeknight meal, this burger recipe will be your new favorite. We’re thrilled to partner with Jennie-O to bring you this fantastic grilling recipe that’s sure to become a household favorite.

The California Club Burger is a symphony of flavors sandwiched between two ciabatta buns. It features turkey bacon, turkey burger, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, creamy avocado, and a side salad for a wholesome balance of tastes and textures.

Recently, I had a conversation with a friend about our childhood dining experiences. It struck me how infrequent dining out was for both of us during our younger years. Our memories were filled with large family dinners and homemade meals, with packaged or restaurant dining being a rare occurrence. Now, I find myself in a different situation with my own kids. They enjoy nutritious meals, rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, but we tend to eat out more frequently than I’d like.

There are moments when my husband, Nathan, and I ponder our dinner options, and he jestingly remarks, “They shouldn’t give us the name of a restaurant when we ask what they want for dinner,” and I can’t help but agree.

Does it make me less of a food blogger? Not really, but I do believe it’s important to strike a balance and make an effort to dine out less. One way to achieve this is by preparing meals at home that capture the essence of takeout while remaining easy to create.

Enter the California Club Burgers!

These delectable burgers are crafted using Jennie-O Seasoned Turkey Patties and Jennie-O Turkey, which I adore. The convenience of preformed patties eliminates the need for shaping them yourself, ensuring uniform size and easy preparation. You can either sizzle them on the grill for that classic smoky flavor or cook them in a pan on the stove for a quick and delicious alternative. Top them with a blanket of Swiss cheese that melts to perfection, add some basil garlic aioli, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onion, and creamy avocado. Finish it off with crispy Jennie-O turkey bacon, all nestled within a ciabatta bun. It’s an irresistible combination that spells total culinary delight. I’m certain I’ll be savoring these mouthwatering burgers at least once a week throughout the summer.

The California Club Burger offers a feast for your senses, balancing flavors and textures to perfection. And if you’re hungry for more delightful grilling recipes that bring the restaurant experience to your home, check out this link. Be sure to stay updated with Jennie-O on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more for a treasure trove of delicious ideas!