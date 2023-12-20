Introducing the Cuban Stromboli

Discover the simplicity and delectable flavors of the Cuban Stromboli, destined to become a beloved family favorite. This culinary creation boasts a golden, flaky crust enveloping a mouthwatering mixture of cheese, ham, sausage, and sliced pickles.

Last week, I had the incredible opportunity to attend BlogHer, an enormous conference for bloggers, and it was an absolute blast – more fun than any responsible adult should rightfully have. However, transitioning back to reality has proven to be quite the challenge.

In the past week, my schedule has been dominated by two doctor appointments, one for a routine check-up and the other for a health concern, as well as a sleep study. Add the usual workload and parent-teacher conferences into the mix, and it’s safe to say I’m in dire need of another vacation.

Setting aside my need for a getaway, let’s delve into the subject I’m truly excited about: my friend Tanya’s new book, “Sandwiched.” This book is a treasure trove of artisan sandwich recipes, reminiscent of those you’d find in an upscale cafe but entirely achievable in your own kitchen – the kind of sandwiches that resonate with my taste.

What’s more, Tanya’s book features a dedicated dessert section, adding an extra layer of delight for your taste buds.

I recently prepared Tanya’s Cuban Stromboli, and it was a revelation. I adore a well-made Cuban sandwich, and this Stromboli captures the essence of that classic while being remarkably easy to make and large enough to satisfy the entire family.

For those of you who dare, you could even indulge in the entire Stromboli by yourself (shhh… I won’t tell a soul).

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the sandwich enthusiasts on your Christmas list, make sure to grab a copy of Tanya’s book. The recipes it holds offer fantastic options for effortless family dinners, making it a must-have addition to your cookbook collection. Enjoy the enticing visuals of the Cuban Stromboli, with rectangular pieces showcasing the delectable oozing mustard and cheese.