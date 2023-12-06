These Italian Pesto Sliders offer an effortless and delectable treat that’s perfect for gatherings, game days, or even a quick weeknight dinner. For more slider inspiration, give our Easy Philly Cheesesteak Sliders Recipe a try!

On a pristine plate, you’ll find a row of Italian Pesto Sliders, generously adorned with pesto and bursting with juicy tomatoes.

These Italian Pesto Sliders have garnered rave reviews, thanks to their simplicity and the delightful pesto infusion. We’re excited to collaborate with Jennie-O to bring you this remarkable and mouthwatering recipe!

The back-to-school season is rapidly approaching, and the demand for swift and convenient family dinners is becoming a priority. Surprisingly, even as a food blogger, I’m constantly on the lookout for easy and delicious dinner ideas. (Check out our slow cooker spaghetti and meatball soup, turkey dumpling soup, or jambalaya foil packet dinner recipe for more ideas.)

Italian Pesto Sliders are here to rescue you from the dinner rush.

A spatula carefully lifts an Italian Pesto Slider, causing the melted cheese to stretch enticingly.

Our secret weapon? Jennie-O Roasted Sun Dried Tomato Turkey Breast. This flavorful gem is readily available at your local deli counter and elevates any dish it graces – from sandwiches and wraps to salads and, especially, these sliders. It’s a game-changer!

Creating these Italian Pesto Sliders is a breeze. Begin with half of the buns in a casserole dish, and layer on the pesto, tomatoes, turkey, and cheese, finishing with the top buns.

With a handful of other ingredients, these sliders transform into a taste sensation like no other. Whether you serve them as a game day appetizer or opt for a simple and quick weeknight dinner, these sliders promise a flavor explosion!

If you’re craving more slider variety, explore options like skillet sliders, Hawaiian burgers, and, for a sweet finish, s’more sliders.

A close-up shot of the Italian Pesto Sliders in the casserole dish reveals the distinct layers of pesto, tomatoes, turkey, and cheese.