Looking to whip up a delectable appetizer that’s not only easy but also perfect for a gathering? Our Sriracha Bacon Sliders are a mouthwatering treat that everyone will love. If you’re searching for more slider recipes, check out our Easy Philly Cheesesteak Sliders Recipe!

These Spicy Bacon Sliders are the ultimate solution for feeding a hungry crowd. They’re scrumptious, gooey, and feature a delightful sriracha mayo kick. You can craft them with deli turkey or put your leftover Thanksgiving turkey to good use. If you’re planning these for game day, consider making some Italian pinwheels to accompany them. And for a sweet finish, serve your guests Super Bowl Slammers followed by irresistible Mint Brownies!

It’s been quite a challenging week, hasn’t it? Personal matters cropped up, and then there was the election. As a business owner, I understand the wisdom of avoiding vocal political stances, especially during divisive times.

So, let’s steer clear of discussing our political affiliations or reasons behind them. We don’t need to delve into our emotions, frustrations, or the shock of discovering differing viewpoints among people we care about.

Instead, can we focus on kindness?

You see, you can be angry about circumstances, yet you can still choose to be kind. Kindness is a powerful choice.

I’ve witnessed some disheartening behavior lately, marked by blatant hatred, racism, and people isolating themselves from those with different beliefs. Some of it has been deeply disturbing, even making me physically ill. I understand that the way others think can sometimes make you want to retreat or run away.

But if we don’t stand up and act as compassionate humans, showing respect and kindness even to those whose actions appall us, things will never improve. I keep thinking about what we owe to our children. I don’t just want to teach them to be good people; I want to show them what goodness looks like.

So, I implore you: Be kind to someone today. It doesn’t mean you endorse their beliefs, choices, or worldviews. It merely means you possess a kind soul. And who knows? Your kindness might just open the eyes of those who think differently.

Now, back to the sliders. In a casserole dish, a single Sriracha Bacon Sliders is being carefully lifted out with a spatula, revealing the melted cheese spilling out in all its glory.

And let’s not forget these Spicy Bacon Sliders. They provide a clever way to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey without overloading everyone with more turkey. I used the fantastic Cajun Turkey recipe I shared earlier, but any cooked turkey will do the trick. You can even opt for sliced deli turkey. These sliders are a breeze to assemble and boast incredible flavor.

