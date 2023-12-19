A Delightful Champagne Cocktail with Amaretto Orange Bellini

Introducing the Amaretto Orange Bellini, a quick and delightful champagne cocktail that’s sure to become your new favorite way to enjoy bubbly beverages. If you’re a fan of amaretto, you’ll be pleased to know that this drink can be your next go-to option. Craving even more amaretto goodness? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with our classic Amaretto Sour!

One distinguishing feature of this champagne-based delight is the maraschino cherry that gracefully sits at the bottom of the glass, serving as a delectable garnish.

Now, I must confess, I’m no stranger to a well-crafted cocktail. (Cough!) Okay, maybe I should practice a bit more discretion. (Cough!) Nevertheless, I’ve never been particularly fond of champagne. What is it about champagne that doesn’t quite align with my taste buds? Perhaps it’s too dry for my liking. I can’t quite put my finger on it, but it doesn’t hold the top spot in my list of preferred beverages. This leaves me in a bit of a dilemma (#drinkerproblems) because many of my friends, such as Cathy and Dorothy, truly relish a fine glass of champagne. As one of the greatest joys of savoring a cocktail is doing so in the company of friends, I decided it was high time to jump on the champagne bandwagon.

As I was in the midst of a photo shoot, capturing the charm of that adorable Champagne Bottle Printable you can spot in the background (coming soon!), it struck me that I couldn’t let a perfectly poured glass of champagne go to waste (#cheapo). Instead, I decided to inject a little more spirit into the mix (#duh). I initially experimented with pure Amaretto, but it proved a tad too bitter for my taste. Adding some grenadine didn’t quite hit the mark either.

But then, a stroke of inspiration!

I decided to blend equal parts of Cointreau, an orange liqueur, and Amaretto, and the result was nothing short of perfection! Suddenly, I found myself sipping on a champagne cocktail that not only met my standards of drinkability but had me thinking I could easily down five of these in one go. I’m convinced you’ll adore it too! This concoction is a breeze to whip up, and the addition of a maraschino cherry at the base not only enhances the flavor but also elevates its visual appeal.

In a champagne flute, the Amaretto Orange Bellini boasts a single maraschino cherry at the bottom, effervescing and ready to be enjoyed.

So, my dear friends, here’s to raising a toast with the Amaretto Orange Bellini!