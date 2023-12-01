Apple Brandy Slush Recipe for a Crowd

Looking for a delicious and easy-to-make drink that’s perfect for your next party? Try this Apple Brandy Slush! It has a slushy texture and a beautiful apple juice hue that’s sure to be a hit with your guests. But before we dive into the recipe, a quick disclaimer: This post might get a bit rambly, so feel free to skip ahead if you’re just here for the cocktail.

Last weekend, we participated in Al’s Run with our dear friends, Cathy’s family. This annual event raises funds for the hospital where our son, Elliot, was born and sadly passed away a week later. It’s a deeply emotional day for me, as it coincides with the time of year when Elliot was born, passed away, and was laid to rest. This year, the run took place on the 6th anniversary of Elliot’s funeral, which kept me reflecting on that solemn occasion. I couldn’t help but remember us standing up there, reading in front of a crowd that had gathered to mourn our son. The experience was beyond surreal.

As I stood there, preparing to participate in the run, I noticed the names on the back of the shirts worn by other participants. These shirts bore the names of children who had also passed away, and all I could think about was how I wanted to comfort their mothers. Each shirt represented a story of loss, and I felt an unspoken connection with the moms who had walked a similar path, a bond that no one willingly joins but one that carries a profound understanding.

Now, let’s move on to the recipe. Begin by scooping the apple juice-colored slush into glasses using an ice cream scooper.

This year, I decided to run the race (previously, I had walked it with the kids while Nathan ran). It was an amazing experience – there’s something about running outdoors that brings me peace and inspires my best thinking.

As I gazed at the sea of participants wearing Team Elliot shirts, including Gavin and Quinn, who looked absolutely adorable in them, I realized that it was a special moment. Two children, holding hands, wearing shirts that embodied our shared cause.

This post was meant to be rambly, as I’m taking you through the thought process I had during my five-mile run. I promise I’ll stop rambling soon.

But you know what? I’m grateful that you’re getting a glimpse of my thoughts about grief. Grief, especially the loss of children, is something that needs to be talked about more. It’s a lonely journey, and it’s crucial to open up the conversation about it.

After the run, we gathered at Cathy’s house to enjoy cocktails and sushi. Because, really, what better way to cope with a run in memory of your deceased baby and the 6th anniversary of their funeral than with sushi and cocktails?

And now, the star of the show – the Apple Brandy Slush! If you’ve ever had a Brandy Slush before, this one has an apple twist. Instead of 7UP, you’ll pour ginger ale over it, enhancing the apple flavor perfectly. This recipe yields a large batch, so prepare it a day ahead and let it freeze overnight. When it’s time for your party, have a big pitcher of ginger ale ready for your guests to enjoy this refreshing drink.

Serve the Apple Brandy Slush in glasses and garnish with an overhead photo to make it even more appealing to your guests. Cheers!