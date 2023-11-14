Apple Pie Bellini – A Perfect Brunch Delight

Brunch is a universally adored meal, and who can resist the allure of a spread featuring delectable quiche, crispy bacon, and a refreshing cocktail? The Apple Pie Bellini offers a delightful taste of the autumn season, harmonizing simple, seasonal flavors that will awaken your taste buds!

What Sets This Bellini Recipe Apart?

This delightful twist on the classic Peach Bellini combines rich vanilla vodka with your preferred champagne and zesty apple cider. What’s more, this easy Bellini comprises just three ingredients, adding an extra layer of sweetness to the mix. If you’re in the mood for more Bellini variations, don’t hesitate to explore our Strawberry Bellini, Amaretto Orange Bellini, or the sparkling Champagne Punch Bellini, perfect for elevating your brunch experience.

Ingredients for the Easy Apple Pie Bellini

One ounce of luscious vanilla vodka. Two ounces of your favorite fresh or frozen apple cider, the epitome of fall flavors (also a great addition to our Caramel Apple Vodka Punch).

Instructions for Crafting the Apple Pie Bellini

Begin by blending one ounce of decadent vanilla vodka with two ounces of your chosen fresh or frozen apple cider. Apple cider truly shines in the fall season. (It also pairs perfectly in our Grapefruit Champagne Cocktail).

Give these two ingredients a vigorous shake.

Pour the mixture into a champagne glass.

To crown it all, add approximately four ounces of chilled champagne, an ingredient that can also add an exquisite touch to our Grapefruit Champagne Cocktail.

Raise your glasses to the wonders of autumn and enjoy a delightful brunch with Apple Pie Bellini !