Discover Boozy Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake recipe

Indulge in the delightful and grown-up pleasure of the Boozy Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake! Crafted with readily available ingredients, this delightful concoction lets you savor the best of both worlds. Originally published on Real Housemoms, where I contribute.

In a frosty milkshake glass, the vibrant Boozy Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake takes center stage. Crowned with a dainty wedge of strawberry shortcake, a sliced fresh strawberry, and a dollop of whipped cream, it’s an inviting treat.

After the loss of Elliot, my husband Nathan and I felt the pressing need to escape. Our home, filled with memories of our dear Elliot, served as a constant reminder of our grief. We had recently moved into a larger house, hoping to provide more space for our two active boys. Yet, now we had a beautifully decorated nursery but no Elliot to nap in it. Boxes littered the rooms, compounding our sorrow. It was a challenging period.

At the risk of surprising or even bewildering some of you, I genuinely believe that during times of major crisis or profound tragedy, a visit to Las Vegas might be just the remedy you need.

Allow me to explain. Vegas is the ultimate escape destination, and they’ve even coined a phrase to prove it: “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.” And, let’s not forget, the reverse holds true as well—what occurs outside of Vegas, remains outside of Vegas. Well, not entirely, but the city did provide a much-needed distraction.

Distraction was precisely what we craved.

During our time in Vegas, one of our favorite haunts was The Burger Bar, renowned for its outrageously extravagant boozy milkshakes. These concoctions were so fantastical, they felt like something out of a dream—a fitting experience for the city of #Vegas. Hence, this recipe pays homage to those incredible milkshakes and our therapeutic vacation.

Crafting this Boozy Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake couldn’t be simpler. You’ll need just a handful of basic ingredients: vanilla ice cream, frozen strawberries (though fresh works too!), actual cake, and cake vodka. The result? Pure heaven! It’s the embodiment of a strawberry shortcake in liquid form, crowned with a strawberry shortcake garnish. It’s a sensational, over-the-top, and utterly enjoyable treat!