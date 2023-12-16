A Classic Cocktail with Cherry Moscow Mules

Looking to elevate your cocktail game for your next gathering? Look no further than these delightful Cherry Moscow Mules. This flavorful twist on the classic Moscow Mule is sure to impress your friends and family. If you’re a Moscow Mule enthusiast, you’ll definitely want to add this to your repertoire. And if you’re in the mood for something icy and refreshing, don’t miss out on our Frozen Moscow Mule option!

In the signature copper mugs, our Cherry Moscow Mules boast a cool display of cubed ice, a vibrant red hue, a maraschino cherry, and a perfectly sliced lime. It’s the ultimate Friday treat to kick off the weekend.

Have you hopped on the Moscow Mule bandwagon yet? The Moscow Mule trend took the culinary world by storm, ranking as one of the most popular Google searches in 2015. The popularity is no surprise – these cocktails are not only delicious but also enjoyable to savor from those iconic copper mugs.

My own introduction to Moscow Mules happened at my friend Cathy’s place. She’s a Moscow Mule aficionado, and her blog is a treasure trove of Mule recipes. If you’re new to the world of Moscow Mules, I wholeheartedly recommend trying her Pomegranate Moscow Mule; it’s my absolute favorite.

What I cherish most about my friendship with Cathy, apart from her empathetic and understanding nature, is our shared love for crafting new, boozy concoctions. Cathy frequently sends me texts about her latest Mule creations, and yes, I’ve been known to rush over to sample them. Well, mostly kidding – but our passion for mixology runs deep.

To honor my Moscow Mule mentor, it felt only natural for me to create a unique recipe to share with all of you. The first attempt was essentially me pouring and sipping, but I got down to business to provide you with precise measurements. We all know that sometimes you just need those details, right? These cocktails are incredibly quick to whip up, and you can easily adjust the recipe to craft a single Mule for yourself, share one with your own “Cathy,” or keep the proportions as they are to make a full pitcher for your next Bachelor viewing party. (Side note: Isn’t the show getting so captivating?) Cheers to good times and Cherry Moscow Mules!