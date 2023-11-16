Introducing the Cucumber Lemon Gin and Tonic Recipe

Introducing the Cucumber Lemon Gin and Tonic, a delightful twist on the timeless cocktail that’s sure to leave you craving more. It’s as if the classic Gin & Tonic received a substantial upgrade, resulting in a refreshing, crisp, and utterly delightful concoction.

A couple of highball glasses filled with cucumber lemon gin and tonic, beautifully adorned with delicately sliced cucumber encircling the glass and lemon wedges enhancing the presentation.

I’ve always been a fervent enthusiast of the quintessential gin and tonic recipe. It remained my go-to cocktail from my early 20s until I transitioned into a somewhat responsible adult and embraced motherhood. I have an affinity for inventive variations of classic cocktails, much like the Jalapeño Moscow Mule’s innovative twist on the Original Moscow Mule. It’s this spirit of experimentation that has brought us this exceptional and delectable Cucumber Lemon Gin and Tonic.

To craft this extraordinary libation, our first essential ingredient is cucumber gin. While a variety of cucumber-infused gins can be found on the market, creating your own is remarkably simple!

How to Craft Cucumber Gin

Begin by thinly slicing an English cucumber. Approximately 1 cup of cucumber slices is needed, but you can certainly use half of an English cucumber without the need for precise measurements. If you prefer, you can leave the peel on, but ensure it’s thoroughly washed. Place the cucumber slices into a mason jar or any glass container of your choice. Glass containers, like mason jars, are preferred for infusing alcohol as they tend to retain fewer extraneous flavors compared to plastic containers. Refrigerate the mixture for a minimum of 24 hours. While you can use it after just 2 hours, the optimal flavor is achieved after a full day. After this period, discard the cucumbers or savor them, and then store your cucumber gin in the refrigerator.

How to Prepare a Cucumber Lemon Gin and Tonic

I particularly enjoy the elegant touch of adding thinly sliced cucumber to the glass as a garnish. While it’s not obligatory, it certainly adds a touch of fun. To accomplish this, use a vegetable peeler to create long, slender strips from an extra cucumber. Take an empty highball glass and gently wrap one of the slices around the interior of the glass; due to the cucumber’s moisture, it should adhere effortlessly. Now, proceed to add some ice.

Once your cucumber gin is ready, combine it with freshly squeezed lemon juice in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously, then strain the mixture into the glass lined with cucumber and filled with ice.

Top it off with tonic (or diet tonic) and give it a gentle stir. Add a lemon wedge for an extra touch of garnish, insert a straw, and savor the moment!

