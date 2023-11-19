When it’s time to entertain a group of friends or family, you need the perfect “Party cocktails! recipes to serve a crowd” that are not only delicious but also easy to make in large quantities.

These crowd-pleasers will fill your pitchers and glasses, ensuring your parties, BBQs, and get-togethers are a hit!

“Party cocktails! recipes to serve a crowd”:

Apple Brandy Slush from Wine & Glue

Prepare to be enchanted by this delightful apple brandy slush.

Tropical White Wine Sangria from Lemon Tree Dwelling

Transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise with this white wine sangria.

Pina Colada Sangria from Wine & Glue

A fusion of pina colada and sangria – a match made in cocktail heaven.

Cake by The Ocean Cocktail by Crazy for Crust

Enjoy a slice of “Cake by The Ocean” in cocktail form at your next gathering.

The Ultimate Margarita Recipe from Wine & Glue

No party is complete without the best margaritas on the menu.

Frozen Pina Colada in a Bucket from Spend With Pennies

A bucket full of frozen pina colada goodness to cool off on hot days.

Pineapple Strawberry Mojito from Mom on Timeout

A refreshing and fruity twist on the classic mojito.

Strawberry Daiquiri Sangria from Wine & Glue

Strawberry daiquiri lovers, this sangria was made for you!

Cranberry Apple Fizz from Bread Booze Bacon

Get your fizz on with this cranberry apple cocktail.

Cranberry Beergaritas from Wine & Glue

A unique blend of beer and margarita, perfect for adventurous sippers.

Watermelon Sangria from Show Me The Yummy

Sip on summer with this refreshing watermelon sangria.

Cinnamon Sangria from Wine & Glue

Spice things up with a cinnamon-infused sangria.

Red Wine Sangria from Life Love and Sugar

A classic red wine sangria that never goes out of style.

Mimosa Margaritas from Wine & Glue

Combine the best of mimosas and margaritas for a refreshing twist.

Sparkling White Peach Sangria from Real Housemoms

Enjoy the sweet taste of peaches in this sparkling white sangria.

Classic Red Sangria from Wine & Glue

Stick to tradition with a classic red sangria that’s always a hit.

Mimosa Pitcher Cocktail from Diethood

A pitcher of mimosas for those brunch-inspired gatherings.

Watermelon Pina Colada from Wine & Glue

A watermelon twist on the classic pina colada.

Easy Holiday Punch from Cookie Rookie

A festive punch to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family.

Strawberry Lemonade Beergaritas from Wine & Glue

A delightful fusion of strawberry lemonade and margaritas.

Pink Moscato Lemonade from Julie’s Eats and Treats

Add a touch of pink to your party with this sweet and tart lemonade.

Frozen Fruit Sangria from Wine & Glue

Freeze your favorite fruits for a refreshing take on sangria.

Whiskey Sour Party Punch from Lemons for Lulu

A punch that combines the boldness of whiskey with the sweetness of a party.

Pineapple Party Punch from Crazy for Crust

Turn your party into a tropical paradise with this pineapple punch.

Strawberry Mango Sangria from Lemon Tree Dwelling

A fruity and refreshing sangria to please your palate.

Celery Cucumber Gimlet Sangria from Cupcakes and Kale Chips

A unique sangria that combines the flavors of celery and cucumber.

Raspberry Peach Prosecco Punch from Table for Two

Celebrate in style with this bubbly prosecco punch.

Cherry Vanilla Wine Slushies

Cool down with these delightful wine slushies infused with cherry and vanilla.

Slow Cooker White Spiced Wine

Warm up your gatherings with a spiced white wine prepared in your slow cooker.

Crowd-pleasing “Party cocktails! recipes to serve a crowd” will add a dash of excitement to your events, whether it’s a casual get-together, a summer BBQ, or a book club meeting. Cheers to good times and great drinks!