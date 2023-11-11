Pomegranate Mojitos for a Festive Twist

These Pomegranate Mojitos offer a delightful winter spin on the classic mojito, making them a fantastic choice for your party guests who will surely savor this flavorful and visually stunning cocktail.

For those seeking the traditional mojito, you can find my Mojito Recipe.

Enjoy two Pomegranate Mojitos over crushed ice, garnished with pomegranate chunks and fresh mint leaves.

If you happen to follow my Instagram, you might have noticed last week that I had the pleasure of spending my days sipping mojitos by the ocean. Yes, it was a dream come true!

I had the privilege of attending the Social Media on the Sand conference, a remarkable event for influencers, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Beaches resort on the idyllic Turks and Caicos Island. It was truly a slice of heaven on earth.

The stunning professional photographs featured in this post are courtesy of the immensely talented Laura Dee, Catherine Morris, and Catie McDade.

Beaches resort provides the perfect solution for couples who enjoyed adult all-inclusive resorts like Sandals but now have children. It offers a wide range of family-friendly activities, an array of excellent restaurants with options for kids, and is set on one of the most pristine beaches I’ve ever laid eyes on.

My husband and I embarked on our first child-free vacation in nine years, and it was truly magical. However, we couldn’t help but imagine how much our kids would adore the water slides while I lounged in the beautiful cabanas.

Beyond being an ideal family resort, Beaches also served as the host for #BeachesMoms during our participation in Social Media on the Sand. It was, without a doubt, the best conference location ever.

The Highlight of the Conference

One of the standout moments of the conference for me was listening to Jamie Kern Lima, the founder of It Cosmetics (and she even shared my IG story!). Her inspirational messages included:

Always hold onto the “why” behind your actions. Staying true to your intentions can lead to beautiful outcomes. Reduce the influence of negative voices in your life. When people who must be part of your life make you feel down, you have the power to minimize their impact. Don’t give in to negativity. You are unique and have a story that no one else can tell. Embrace your individuality and recognize the value you bring to the world, especially in the realm of social media and blogging.

These nuggets of wisdom were like precious gems for all of us navigating the world of social media and self-expression.

The Highlights of Social Media on the Sand

Apart from the exceptional speakers, there were many other incredible aspects of Social Media on the Sand. The event organizers truly outdid themselves.

They created unique events within the event, and I had the pleasure of enjoying them with wonderful friends. One standout was the DiscGLOW event, where we all wore headphones and danced to the tunes of three different DJs on three distinct channels.

The event also featured outstanding sponsors, and I was treated to makeup and hairstyling by professionals from IT Cosmetics and Dry Bar, respectively.

The choice of location was unparalleled. As mentioned earlier, Beaches boasts one of the most magnificent beaches I’ve ever encountered, with crystal-clear waters that allowed for 20 feet of visibility during paddleboarding.

In addition to the stunning beach, the resort boasts a variety of pools, each offering a unique experience. They all come complete with swim-up bars, water slides, a surfing area for kids, and even a lazy river.

The dining options at Beaches are exceptional. One of my favorite evenings was spent at the hibachi restaurant with our group. Our chef led sing-alongs while skillfully grilling our food to perfection.

And, of course, the cocktails were nothing short of amazing.

I want to extend my gratitude to Hapari for providing me with a beautiful tank top!

If you find yourself in Turks and Caicos and don’t enjoy a mojito while swimming in the ocean, can you truly say you’ve been there?

Since I can’t reside in Turks (trust me, I’ve looked into it), I’m sharing a piece of Turks with you, perfect for the holiday season.

These Pomegranate Mojitos are a year-round delight, but their vibrant red and green colors make them particularly suitable for Christmas and the holiday season.

Mojito Ingredients

A classic mojito calls for the following basic ingredients:

Fresh mint

Lime juice

Simple syrup

White rum

Club soda

In this variation, we enhance the classic mojito by introducing pomegranate liqueur and slightly reducing the rum (or, if you prefer, you can keep the rum quantity the same). Additionally, we muddle fresh pomegranate seeds to add a burst of flavor and visual appeal. While the fresh seeds are optional, their aesthetic contribution is undeniable.

Spins on the Classic Mojito Recipe

As you might expect, I have several variations on the classic mojito:

Raise your glass to a refreshing Pomegranate Mojitos experience!