Saketini A Refreshing Japanese Sake Cocktail

If you have a penchant for the exquisite and chilled Japanese sake, you’re in for a treat with this delightful Saketini concoction. It’s the ideal libation to grace your upcoming happy hour gathering, and it even comes with a playful moniker—Saketini! Go on, say it aloud, Saketini!

This straightforward Saketini melds the renowned Japanese spirit, sake, with gin and vermouth, reminiscent of the classic martini. (Feel free to explore this timeless Dirty Martini Recipe.) The outcome is an elegant and delectable cocktail that will beckon you to craft it time and time again.

🍸 What Ingredients Are Required to Craft a Saketini Cocktail?

This flavorsome libation comes together with just FOUR essential components, making it a breeze to prepare. Here’s what you’ll need:

Chilled sake Gin (I personally adore using Bombay Sapphire for this recipe, and it also shines in cocktails like the Gin Fizz and my Perfect Gin and Tonic Recipe.) Dry vermouth A splash or two of lemon juice. If you have an affinity for zesty cocktails, don’t miss the opportunity to savor the Lemon Drop Martini or the invigorating Lemon Champagne Cocktail.

🔨 Crafting Your Saketini

Whipping up this four-ingredient gem is a walk in the park. Simply combine all the above-mentioned elements in a martini shaker, add ice, and give it a thorough shake. Subsequently, strain the mixture into a cocktail glass and garnish with a simple lemon twist. The Saketini is a personal favorite of mine, and I’m confident it will captivate your taste buds as well.

🍸 If You’re Fond of the ‘Tini’ in Saketini

If, like me, you can’t get enough of martini recipes, I’ve curated a selection of my personal favorites for you to explore:

Unwind and relish your glass of Saketini, and let your taste buds embark on a delightful journey.