A quick and easy Cherry Limeade Sangria Recipe

If you’re looking for a quick and easy Cherry Limeade Sangria, you’re in for a treat! With only five simple ingredients, this delightful drink comes together in no time. This recipe was originally featured on Real Housemoms, where I’m a contributor.

Remember the Frozen Fruit Sangria I shared last week? It was such a breeze to make that it almost didn’t feel like a recipe at all. Well, this week, I’ve got another incredibly straightforward cocktail recipe for you.

I toyed with the idea of sharing one cocktail recipe every Friday throughout the summer, but let’s be honest, I’m not sure my liver can handle that level of recipe development commitment, lol. So, let’s take it one step at a time, starting with this one and see how it goes for next week. 😉

Take a look at the ingredients – they couldn’t be simpler! Here’s what you’ll need:

Frozen limeade concentrate

White wine (I recommend Pinot Grigio for a less sweet result)

Cherry vodka (or regular vodka if you prefer)

Frozen cherries

Sliced limes

To make the Cherry Limeade Sangria, follow these steps:

Begin by emptying the frozen limeade concentrate into a large pitcher. Pour in the white wine. I suggest using Pinot Grigio to balance the sweetness. Add a splash of cherry vodka. If you don’t want to invest in cherry vodka, regular vodka works just as well. Toss in a bag of frozen cherries. Finish off with some sliced limes.

Can you believe how simple this is? You can either let it chill for a bit or dive right in. I guarantee that your party guests will make quick work of this refreshing drink. And if you end up with leftovers, don’t worry – it freezes beautifully. I made a batch a week or two before a vacation, froze it in mason jars, and brought it with me. What’s the perfect antidote to a long day at a waterpark with three young kids when you’d rather do anything other than squeeze into a swimsuit and swim with toddlers?

You got it – a glass of Cherry Limeade Sangria. Surprisingly, it’s the answer to many other similar questions as well.

This Cherry Limeade Sangria boasts a lovely pink-red hue with black cherries floating in the drink, and a lime slice adorning the rim. Enjoy!