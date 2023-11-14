Cinnamon Whiskey Sangria Recipe: Delightful concoction

This Cinnamon Whiskey Sangria Recipe is a delightful concoction, comprised of just four key ingredients, making it a versatile and appealing choice throughout the year. It represents a captivating twist on my classic red sangria recipe, perfect for a ladies’ night or as the star attraction at holiday gatherings. Prepare to be impressed by this simple yet remarkable sangria recipe!

This post is the result of a collaborative effort with Iowa Corn, and I’m thrilled to be partnering with them for the second consecutive year. It’s an opportunity to provide you with a sneak peek into the life of an Iowa Corn Farmer and to celebrate their remarkable journey.

Greetings, my friends, and a Happy Friday to you! I’ve previously expressed my admiration for Iowa and its dedicated corn farmers when I shared my Southwestern Cheesy Chicken and Rice Casserole last week, as well as last year when I introduced the Slow Cooker Bacon Potato Corn Soup. However, there’s one facet that holds a special place in my heart—the cocktails.

As you are well aware, I have an unapologetic affection for whiskey. The allure of a well-crafted whiskey cocktail is undeniable. Whether it’s my Whiskey and Wine Cocktail, Desert Wasteland Whiskey Cocktail, or the timeless Whiskey Sour Recipe, the options are endless. The first stop on our #IACornQuest Tour, both last year and this year, was the Iowa Distilling Company, and it was, without a doubt, the highlight of the trip for me.

The remarkable team at the Iowa Distilling Company crafts their award-winning spirits on-site, showcasing their commitment to the local community and the Iowa farmers who contribute the finest corn for their distillation process. In their own words:

“At Iowa Distilling Company, we aim to bring distilling back to its roots on the farm. Farming goes back generations in our families. We know corn and we know Iowa’s soil – we’ve been working with it for years. We know the farmers who grow our grain and the people at the local farmers’ co-op who help us load it into our truck. They are our friends and family, and we try to make them proud of every bottle that comes off our still.”

Doesn’t that give you goosebumps? It beautifully encapsulates everything I hold dear about Iowa and the people involved with Iowa Corn. The passion in their words is palpable in the exceptional product they offer and the exquisite recipes they create to accompany it.

Iowa Distilling Company is situated in a captivating space, a century-old building that has worn many hats over the years, from a bank to an architectural firm, and even a jukebox repair shop, now transformed into a distillery and bar. Our group was treated to their custom-crafted cocktails at the bar and indulged in a delectable dinner from a local caterer.

You can’t see all the cocktails we sampled, but I must tell you, our group tried an impressive array, and we were genuinely impressed. However, without a shadow of a doubt, my favorites were the cocktails featuring Prairie Fire, a cinnamon whiskey. I dare say, it’s the finest cinnamon whiskey you’ll ever encounter. Last year, I bought one bottle, and this year, I couldn’t resist buying two, although I’m already regretting not snagging a third.

Prairie Fire is divine on its own, but it’s also a star in this Cinnamon Whiskey Sangria Recipe!

WHAT ARE THE INGREDIENTS OF SANGRIA?

Traditionally, sangria includes wine, spirits, and an assortment of fruits. This Cinnamon Whiskey Sangria adds a unique twist by incorporating apple cider, creating a perfect harmony. I must share a little secret: I initially used a very budget-friendly bottle of red wine when I tested this recipe, and it still turned out to be extraordinary! This might just be the best sangria you’ll ever try.

THE SANGRIA INGREDIENTS YOU’LL NEED

Red Wine blend

Prairie Fire Cinnamon Whiskey (or any other cinnamon whiskey if you can’t access Iowa’s finest)

Apple Cider

Apples

How simple is that?

HOW TO MAKE SANGRIA

This sangria is remarkably easy to prepare and promises to be the star of any ladies’ night or a splendid addition to your holiday festivities.

Combine all the ingredients in a pitcher. Adjust the strength by adding more apple cider if needed. Taste it and add simple syrup as per your preference. Introduce the apple slices just before serving and have cinnamon sticks on hand for garnish.

TIPS FOR A SUPERIOR SANGRIA EXPERIENCE

I mentioned that I used a rather ordinary red blend and it was still exceptional. That’s a testament to the recipe’s greatness, but I wouldn’t recommend testing my theory. In subsequent batches, I opted for a higher quality wine, and the results were simply spectacular.

For your first attempt, prepare the sangria without simple syrup. You might find it unnecessary, although some members of my book club appreciated its addition.

If you’d like a milder version, add an extra cup of apple cider to the mix.

Add the apple slices just before serving. While many sangrias are known for their fruit soaked in alcohol, my experience suggests that apples don’t hold up well in sangria and are best enjoyed fresh.

Although you might see cinnamon sticks in the pictures, I advise against adding them to the pitcher for an extended period. Allowing cinnamon sticks to infuse in the wine imparts an undesirable woody flavor, and it’s generally unnecessary given the excellence of Prairie Fire.

I say this from the depths of my heart: If you ever find yourself near Cummings, IA, you absolutely must visit the Iowa Distilling Company and savor their offerings. You won’t find a better Cinnamon Whiskey or a smoother vodka. Take a moment to appreciate the farmers for growing the exceptional corn that enhances your drinking experience while you’re in Iowa.

Indulge in the visual splendor of this Cinnamon Whiskey Sangria Recipe, complete with apple slices and cinnamon sticks, and let it become a cherished part of your culinary repertoire.