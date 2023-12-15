A Refreshing Party Pleaser with Frozen Fruit Sangria

This Frozen Fruit Sangria recipe presents a straightforward method for crafting a whole pitcher of sangria that’s perfect for your next gathering. You’ll want to keep this one in your repertoire for future use. The Frozen Fruit Sangria boasts a delightful medley of strawberries, mangos, cherries, and blueberries, creating a vibrant display within your glass.

When I first began my blogging journey, it was primarily centered around crafting. The thought of delving into recipe development used to instill terror in me. The notion that someone could concoct ingredients that, when combined, would produce a genuinely delightful and scrumptious outcome seemed like a mysterious art form.

But now, I absolutely adore it! I’m not exactly sure when or why this transformation occurred, but it certainly did. Overcoming those initial fears and embracing the challenge was the key.

A snapshot of the ingredients required for Frozen Fruit Sangria, including white wine, white rum, orange liqueur, and frozen fruit.

Looking back, it’s amusing to think that I once held these apprehensions about cocktail recipes. After all, they are some of the simplest to create! Booze + More Booze = Awesome. Am I right or am I right??

Sangria, in particular, is undeniably one of the easiest cocktails to master. Once you recognize that it’s essentially a basic combination of wine, alcohol, and fruit, the creative possibilities are boundless. I derive immense pleasure from taking traditional flavor pairings and transforming them into sangria, like I did with the Pina Colada Sangria. Even more exciting is experimenting with less conventional combinations that surprisingly blend into a delightful sangria, as seen in the Strawberry Basil Sangria (a true winner!).

Now, let’s dive into the heart of this post. Today, I’m offering you a fundamental formula for the liquid components, and then, all you have to do is one thing:

Add. Frozen. Fruit.

It’s genuinely that uncomplicated. Once you have the other essential spirits on hand, you can whip up numerous batches of this delightful concoction throughout the summer. It’s perfect for impromptu gatherings, quick to prepare, and utterly satisfying!

So, here’s the game plan. Start with a bottle of white wine, preferably a spritzer for that effervescent touch.

Pour the white wine into a generously sized pitcher.

Next, incorporate a touch of white rum. A little secret: Swap out the white wine for red and the white rum for brandy, and you’ve got an entirely different sangria. Voilà! Mind-blown, right?

Once the white wine is in, add the white rum to the pitcher.

Now, introduce some triple sec. This adds a delightful hint of orange and sweetness to the mix. Want to elevate your game? You could opt for Cointreau, which I personally adore!

Finally, pour the Triple Sec into the pitcher filled with white wine and white rum.

Now, it’s time to throw in the frozen fruit. I added approximately three cups’ worth, but you need not measure precisely. It can be any fruit you have stashed in the freezer, perhaps leftovers from your kids’ smoothies. I promise not to reveal your secret when they inquire about their beloved Raspberry Mango Smoothie.

This batch featured strawberries, mangos, cherries (frozen cherries are a personal favorite), raspberries, and blueberries. It was nothing short of amazing!

Of course, you can opt for fresh fruit, but frozen fruit is often more budget-friendly and convenient to have readily available for those impromptu sangria cravings.

Pour a generous bowl of frozen fruit into the pitcher.

And there you have it, my friends!

It’s truly that straightforward.

If you examine my Frozen Fruit Sangria recipes, you’ll notice that they all adhere to this basic template with minor variations. I understand that the prospect of investing in alcohol for a new recipe can be daunting, but even a “subpar” sangria recipe remains enjoyable. After all, it’s still sangria. So, let loose and savor the creative process!