Frozen Sangria Slush: A Refreshing Summer Delight

Introducing the Frozen Sangria Slush, a delightful concoction that’s incredibly simple with only five ingredients and a breeze to whip up in your blender. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or just looking to cool down on a hot day, this refreshing drink is sure to be the star of the show. You might even want to consider making a double batch to keep the party going!

Chilled Sangria Slush in a glass, garnished with a paper umbrella, a slice of ripe strawberry, and a pineapple wedge, is a visual treat that complements its tantalizing taste.

Surprisingly, here’s another cocktail recipe back-to-back with our last post featuring a mouthwatering Whiskey Cocktail called the Desert Wasteland Whiskey Cocktail. In case you missed it, be sure to give it a try!

You might be wondering if this is indicative of how I’m spending my summer, juggling work and three active kids while working from home. Well, I’ll let you in on a little secret—it’s quite the opposite! Work is taking a backseat this summer, and I’m absolutely relishing the time spent with my children. We’ve planned an array of exciting activities, and we keep stumbling upon unexpected adventures along the way. For instance, over the weekend, we made an impromptu visit to our local library to grab some books, only to be greeted by baby cows and a generous scoop of ice cream courtesy of a local farm. June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin, after all! My daughter Piper and I even contemplated adopting one of those adorable calves.

And that’s not all—our weekend escapades took us to the Farmer’s Market, where we encountered a charming elderly couple selling oversized bubble wands and a foolproof bubble solution recipe. Naturally, we couldn’t resist the temptation and headed home to create massive bubbles right in our driveway!

You won’t believe it, but this summer is turning me into one of those moms who meticulously recounts every moment of their children’s lives. I apologize to all the non-family members reading this post; my dad is probably the only one left at this point. Sorry, folks!

Now, let’s dive into the delectable world of the Frozen Sangria Slush, or should we call it Sangria Slushies? Whichever name you prefer, this cocktail is an absolute breeze to prepare. Start with a bottle of white wine; I opted for a sweet moscato, but you can go for a drier variety if that’s more your taste. Add some rum and a touch of triple sec to the mix. Then, toss in a few cups of frozen fruit. In my version, I went with the classic combination of strawberries and pineapples, but feel free to get creative with other fruit choices. Mango and pineapple could create a delightful blend, or you could opt for a medley of frozen berries. Blend all these ingredients together, pop it in the freezer overnight, blend once more, and you’re ready to serve. If you’re in a rush, you can skip the freezing step, but be prepared for a less slushy texture. It’s your call!

Frozen Sangria Slush is to a sensational summer filled with laughter and memorable moments! Cheers, everyone! 🍹