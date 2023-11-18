Mojito Sangria Recipe – A Refreshing Party Drink

Enjoy the delightful combination of a Mojito and Sangria with this easy-to-make Mojito Sangria recipe. This fusion cocktail is the perfect addition to your party menu, offering a refreshing twist on classic drinks.

Ingredients for Mojito Sangria

To create this magical Mojito Sangria, you’ll need just a few simple ingredients:

Simple syrup: Prepare a batch of simple syrup, which adds a smooth sweetness to the drink. Fresh lime juice: Squeeze the juice from fresh limes or use bottled lime juice if that’s what you have available. White rum: Any brand of white rum will work perfectly. Sparkling white wine: Ensure it’s nicely chilled before mixing. Fresh mint leaves and lime wedges. Optionally, you can serve it with club soda for a bit of fizz or lemon-lime soda for a sweeter flavor.

How to Make Mojito Sangria Recipe

Follow these easy steps to whip up this delightful sangria:

Muddle: Begin by muddling the mint leaves, simple syrup, and lime juice in a mixing glass. If you don’t have a muddler, use the end of a wooden spoon or an ice cream scoop. Gently muddle without breaking the mint leaves. Combine: Transfer the mint and lime mixture to a large pitcher, leaving the mint leaves in for that mojito touch. Add wine and rum: Pour in the white rum and sparkling white wine. The carbonation in the white wine is a fantastic substitute for the club soda in a traditional mojito.

Enjoy the Mojito Sangria chilled on your patio, preferably surrounded by good friends and family. Don’t forget to leave a comment below to share your thoughts. Cheers!

