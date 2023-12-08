Strawberry Lemonade Beergaritas for Summer Fun

Strawberry Lemonade Beergaritas are the ultimate summer party cocktail that comes together effortlessly! We’re thrilled to collaborate with RESQWATER to share this fantastic recipe with you. Picture this: a tall glass filled with the refreshing Strawberry Lemonade Beergarita, garnished with a lemon slice and a strawberry perched on a toothpick.

How was your Memorial Day weekend? Ours was a delightful mix of a BBQ with friends and tackling some grown-up responsibilities around the house. Let’s focus on the BBQ fun, shall we? It’s way more enjoyable!

In front of us, you’ll see two glasses brimming with the delightful Strawberry Lemonade Beergaritas, while a pitcher of the drink displays a lovely pink-red hue.

We’re fortunate to have amazing friends with whom we love celebrating holidays. We’re not just talking about any holidays, we’re talking about all the holidays, and it’s an absolute blast. Our top two favorites with them are the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving (or should we say Friendsgiving). By the way, those were the same friends we hung out with yesterday!

Spending time with them is a culinary adventure. We indulge in the most mouthwatering dishes and sip on the most delectable cocktails. It’s always a delicious and fun experience, but there’s one little snag: dealing with the aftermath the next day. That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce you to RESQWATER!

The glasses filled with Strawberry Lemonade Beergaritas stand between two bottles of Resqwater.

This remarkable drink has undergone clinical testing, demonstrating its ability to alleviate the dreaded hangover the morning after a night of indulgence. Packed with essential vitamins, cane sugar, and electrolytes, RESQWATER helps you feel better the next day. I recently had one too many glasses of wine one night, forgot to consume RESQWATER, and reached for it the following morning. To my surprise, a single bottle made a significant difference in how I felt. It works quickly and effectively. Plus, it’s ideal for post-workout recovery and, most importantly, it’s incredibly delicious.

Now, you can enjoy Strawberry Lemonade Beergaritas all summer long without worrying about those pesky hangovers 🙂 This drink is ridiculously easy to make. Just mix the ingredients and serve!