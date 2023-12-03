A 4-Ingredient Cocktail with Strawberry Lemonade Spritzer

These Strawberry Lemonade Spritzer are incredibly easy to make with just four simple ingredients. This delightful and refreshing cocktail is a must-try. I’m thrilled to partner with Cascade Ice to share this hassle-free cocktail recipe with you.

In a glass, the Strawberry Lemonade Spritzer sport a delicate light pink hue, adorned with slices of fresh strawberries and lemons.

Let me share a little secret with you all: I used to dread checking the comments on my blog. In fact, until recently, I received email notifications for every comment left on my blog, and every time one popped up on my computer, I couldn’t help but cringe. I’m not exaggerating – I would literally shudder.

Now, you might wonder why. Well, the simple truth is that I have very thin skin. #obvi ???? Yes, really, that’s the reason! I tend to be quite sensitive when it comes to negative comments, which might sound a bit ridiculous considering I maintain a blog on the vast internet where I openly share personal details about my life. To be fair, the harshest comments I’ve received have mostly been from individuals who weren’t too fond of my recipes. As for those who prefer not to hear about my kids, their comments usually don’t linger in my memory for too long.

Yesterday, I mustered the courage to check my comments, and I had a whopping 140 comments awaiting moderation. ???? Gulp! So, I cautiously opened my comments, and what a pleasant surprise it was. I discovered multiple comments from the most wonderful and sweet readers. Among them was a NICU nurse who had treated children with VOGM, similar to what Elliot had experienced, and their words were so kind. There was another reader who had repeatedly made my cookies and expressed their gratitude for the recipe. Someone even went so far as to suggest that I should have my own cooking show because they found me hilarious (probably not, but I appreciated the sentiment). It was all incredibly heartwarming.

Now, to be fair, I only managed to read about 20 comments, lol. ???? But they were all so genuinely nice!

To celebrate this newfound courage to face my comments and the overwhelming kindness from all of you, let’s raise a glass of these Strawberry Lemonade Spritzer!

Have you ever tried making spritzers? I have a feeling that wine enthusiasts might not appreciate spritzers the way I do checking comments, but I absolutely love them! It’s essentially adding a fizzy element to wine, and in this case, we’re using Cascade Ice. What I adore about these is that you get to introduce some delightful flavors without adding any extra calories. Plus, when you toss in some fruit, it not only tastes great but also looks incredibly pretty. I’ve decided to share a Strawberry Lemonade version of this drink with you, but do keep in mind that Cascade Ice offers an array of delicious flavors, so the possibilities are endless.

And you know I’ll be exploring those options.

