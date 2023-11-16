Watermelon Vodka Tonic – A Refreshing Summertime Delight

As the warm weather rolls in and summer celebrations beckon, watermelon takes its place as the quintessential fruit of the season. Embracing the essence of this summer staple, we introduce the delightful Watermelon Vodka Tonic, a refreshingly sweet libation that’s perfect for your neighborhood picnic, pool party, camping adventure, or a day at the beach.

This enticing vodka tonic variation highlights the juicy, ripe essence of watermelon in its purest form, complemented by a twist of zesty lemon vodka and the effervescent touch of tonic water. This tantalizing concoction will quench your summertime thirst and be a surefire hit at any gathering. Watermelon’s appeal in cocktails knows no bounds; you can also explore other watermelon-based drinks like the Watermelon Rum Punch or the Watermelon Pina Colada for more fruity delights.

Ingredients for Watermelon Vodka Tonic

This recipe keeps it simple with ingredients right there in the title, making it a breeze to prepare. Be ready to become the star of your summer social circle.

Watermelon: For two cocktails, you’ll need approximately four ounces of watermelon juice, which translates to about a cup of diced watermelon. Simply blend and strain the fruit to obtain the luscious juice. Vodka: If you have a sweet tooth, Eddy’s Lemon Vodka is a fantastic choice. You can also experiment with it in the Pink Lemonade Vodka Punch. For a less sweet option, opt for citrus or regular vodka. Regardless of your choice, the watermelon will be the star of the show, lending its delightful flavor to the mix. Tonic Water: To keep things light on the calorie front, consider using diet tonic water. It works perfectly in this recipe and can also be tried in the Cherry Lime Vodka Tonic.

How to Create This Watermelon Vodka Tonic

Blend your strained watermelon juice, lemon vodka, and tonic water together. Pour the mixture into two glasses filled with crushed ice. Add your preferred garnishes and serve!

This light and refreshing cocktail is bound to be such a hit that you may find yourself needing to double or quadruple the batch. It’s the ultimate companion to keep you cool and refreshed throughout the entire summer season. If you’re looking for more vodka-infused options, you might also enjoy the delectable Peach Vodka Smash. Give this Watermelon Vodka Tonic a try and don’t forget to share your thoughts by leaving a comment!