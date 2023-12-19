The peppermint hot chocolate {with a grown up version!}

Indulge in the delightful peppermint hot chocolate {with a grown up version!}, a winter favorite that’s fantastic as is but even more enjoyable in its grown-up version. This winter treat is brought to you by Horizon, and we’re excited to share it with you!

For me, the holidays can be a challenging time, as I strive to create magical moments for my children. To achieve this, I wholeheartedly embrace a multitude of traditions that bring joy and excitement.

Our holiday traditions range from Advent calendars (one for each child, because, why not?), Elf on the Shelf, St. Nick Day, to admiring festive lights and crafting gingerbread houses. Baking cookies for Santa is, of course, a must. Sugar and presents – what’s not to love?

My kids cherish every aspect of these traditions. They eagerly anticipate the ones yet to come and fondly reminisce about the ones we’ve already celebrated, as if a whole year has passed since we last enjoyed them. Their enthusiasm warms my heart and helps ease the palpable sense of loss that often accompanies the holidays.

And then there’s the snow. After some outdoor fun in the snow, hot chocolate is the perfect reward.

Now, I’ll be honest—I’m not a fan of the cold or the snow. However, there’s something I do enjoy: a luscious chocolatey cocktail. That’s why I’m thrilled to present the grown-up version of Peppermint Hot Chocolate. Start with Horizon whole milk, chocolate, and a dash of peppermint extract to create a scrumptious treat. And for those looking for an extra touch of indulgence, a splash of Creme de Cocoa is the way to go. Two perfect versions, one for the kids and one for you!

Our love for Horizon milk is unwavering, as it’s a staple in our home, especially for Piper, who gets excited at the sight of that iconic red carton. The creaminess of Horizon milk combined with chocolate and peppermint extract results in a drink that’s akin to a luxurious coffee shop creation. And for the grown-ups, well, ’tis the season to add a little extra something special to your cup.

