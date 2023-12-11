Top 10 kid friendly drink recipes to a fantastic summer!

As the summer sun blazes on, we’re fully immersed in vacation mode, and while the grown-ups are savoring their delightful cocktails, it’s time to whip up some delectable, non-alcoholic beverages for the little ones. Top 10 kid friendly drink recipes bring the sweetness without the guilt, making them perfect for your summer celebrations. Cheers to a fantastic summer!

Watermelon Limeade

This vibrant, watermelon-infused limeade is the ultimate thirst quencher for those scorching summer days. Pure, refreshing, and a slice of watermelon to garnish.

Strawberry Lemonade

Skip the store-bought varieties and treat your taste buds to the pure delight of homemade strawberry lemonade. Crafted from just three fresh ingredients, it’s a superb choice for your picnics or pizza nights.

Cherry Limeade

Drenched in a deep, cherry-red hue, this cherry limeade captures the essence of summer. Encourage your kids to lend a hand by squeezing the lime and adding a touch of sugar – a perfect accompaniment to a grilled hot dog.

Watermelon Coconut Agua Fresca

Elevate your refreshment game with this Watermelon Coconut Agua Fresca, a delightful fusion of coconut and fresh watermelon. No processed sugar here, making it a guilt-free summer sip for your children.

Skinny Italian Sodas

For your summer gatherings, serve up these Skinny Italian Sodas in a variety of flavors. A crowd-pleaser, these fizzy delights are bound to be a hit with everyone.

Non-Alcoholic Mimosa

End your summer slumber parties on a high note with these refreshing non-alcoholic mimosas. The perfect addition to any hot weather brunch, your teens will be overjoyed.

Tropical Mocktails

Let your kids get creative with their beverages at the next party. These two-ingredient drinks are easy to prepare, bursting with colors, and bring an element of fun to the gathering.

Funfetti Milkshake

If you’re celebrating a summertime birthday, switch things up with a batch of ice-cold funfetti milkshakes. A fantastic alternative to the traditional birthday cake, these shakes will set the party mood.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie

For kids living on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches during the summer, this Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie is a dream come true. A cool and creamy delight for the young ones.

Skinny Mexican Frozen Hot Chocolate

Blend up frozen bananas with chocolate and a hint of spice to create a refreshing summer treat that delights taste buds of all ages. A delightful twist on the classic hot chocolate!

Stay refreshed and hydrated all summer long with top 10 kid friendly drink recipes that will keep everyone smiling. Cheers to a wonderful season!