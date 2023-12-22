Chocolate Peppermint Sugar Cookie Bars for the Holidays

Indulge in the delightful world of these Chocolate Peppermint Sugar Cookie Bars, a treat that embodies the perfect blend of buttery soft sugar cookie and luscious chocolate peppermint flavors. Ideal for the holiday season, these bars offer an exquisite taste experience that will leave you craving for more. The Chocolate Peppermint Sugar Cookie Bars stand tall, showcasing their distinct layers of sugar cookie and chocolate, elegantly crowned with crushed peppermint.

To create this delectable confection, you’ll commence with the finest sugar cookie recipe you’ve ever come across. Then, you’ll embark on a journey to prepare a chocolate ganache infused with peppermint, resulting in a truly exceptional flavor combination. To add a finishing touch, sprinkle baking chips on top for a delightful burst of color and a satisfying crunch. These bars are the epitome of a holiday treat that will leave your taste buds rejoicing.

If you’re a fan of chocolate peppermint treats, be sure to explore our other recommendations, including Chocolate Peppermint Cake Mix Cookies, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Chocolate Peppermint Lasagna, and Chocolate Peppermint Shortbread Cookies. You’ll also find immense pleasure in Vanilla Bean Snowball Cookies!

Oh, the trials and tribulations of food photography! These delectable bars proved to be quite the challenge to capture in all their glory. I dedicated a whopping 170 photos to these bars, and trust me, that’s a lot of pictures.

An overhead snapshot beautifully showcases the Chocolate Peppermint Sugar Cookie Bar Stacks, highlighting the crushed peppermint gracing the top of the chocolate layer.

But here’s the predicament, aside from the extensive time investment — each time I snapped a photo, I couldn’t resist sampling tiny slivers of these bars. In fact, I might’ve found myself compelled to bake a second batch. My muffin top, on the other hand, seems somewhat undecided about my actions, oscillating between love and resentment, depending on its stance on becoming a true muffin top.

In summary, all I’m trying to convey is that you absolutely must try these Chocolate Peppermint Sugar Cookie Bars. However, perhaps it’s best not to document your culinary adventure with photographs. 🙂