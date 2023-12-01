A Fun Halloween Dessert with Rice Krispies Treat Graveyard

This Rice Krispies Treat Graveyard is a delightful and simple Halloween treat to create. It boasts a unique gray hue, shaped like rounded headstones with bold black letters “RIP” inscribed on them, all nestled atop green-tinted coconut flakes.

I’m thrilled to collaborate with Rice Krispies® to present this festive Halloween treat. Your support for the brands that enable Wine & Glue is greatly appreciated.

Crafting and making treats for Halloween are among my favorite pastimes. I often wish it were acceptable in the blogging world to share Halloween ideas as early as July to accommodate all the creative concepts that come to mind each year. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, but #halloweenonthebrain is a year-round feeling for me.

When Rice Krispies® asked me to transform this beloved treat into a Halloween masterpiece, I couldn’t have been more thrilled. The best part? Every element of this creation is completely edible!

Let’s dive into the process.

Begin as you would with any Rice Krispies Treat Graveyard: melt the butter and marshmallows together, but this time, incorporate some black food coloring. I personally prefer food coloring gel for its vibrant pigmentation. As you can see in the image below, a small amount yields a lovely shade of gray.

In a saucepan, melt the marshmallows and gently introduce black food coloring with a toothpick to achieve the desired gray tint.

Once you’ve mixed in the Rice Krispies®, press the mixture into the pan, cut it while it’s still warm, and shape the tops into rounded tombstones. If it proves a bit challenging, rectangular tombstones are just as delicious.

Next, use black frosting (avoid gel-based ones) to inscribe “RIP” on each tombstone and apply frosting to the bottom to secure them to a baking sheet.

Finally, sprinkle green-colored coconut flakes all around, and add candy pumpkins and marshmallow ghosts to complete the scene.

You now have the perfect Halloween party treat, and the kids can simply grab a tombstone. These tombstones are not only visually appealing but also scrumptiously delightful.

