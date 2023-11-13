Baked brussel sprouts casserole: A Simple Side Dish Delight

Looking for an effortless side dish that’s perfect for both weeknight dinners and holiday feasts? This Baked brussel sprouts casserole is the answer! Crafted with frozen Brussels sprouts, it takes just around 10 minutes to prepare. Your family will develop a newfound love for Brussels sprouts after indulging in this cheesy delight.

The holiday season can be a demanding time, but I’m excited about the recent posts and what’s in store for you. I’ve got the Soft Cut Out Sugar Cookie Recipe, the Gingerbread House Recipe, and, of course, the White Christmas Martini coming up, which are sure to get you in the holiday spirit!

Now, let’s dive into this scrumptious Baked Brussels Sprouts Casserole, the ultimate holiday side dish. Even if you’re not a Brussels sprouts fan, this recipe might just change your mind. It’s a quick and cheesy Brussels sprout bake that’s bound to win over even the fussiest eaters.

Baked brussel sprouts casserole: A Hassle-Free Delight

This fantastic Brussels sprout recipe requires just a handful of ingredients and approximately 10 minutes of prep time. Inspired by a church cookbook recipe, I’ve added a few extra spices to elevate the flavors. I was so delighted with the results that I couldn’t resist indulging in it for lunch right after photographing it.

How to Bake Brussels Sprouts

There are countless Brussels sprout recipes out there, but this Baked Brussels Sprouts Casserole is a game-changer for picky eaters. I’ve used frozen Brussels sprouts in this recipe to keep it convenient for last-minute preparation. Simply thaw the Brussels sprouts in the microwave following the package instructions, mix them with the other ingredients, and pop it all in the oven.

Baking Time for Brussels Sprouts

This dish is ready in just 30 minutes, making it a perfect addition to a weeknight dinner, whether you’re serving Baked Chicken Tenders or Baked Turkey Meatballs. It’s also a great choice when you’re using a slow cooker to prepare dishes like Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwiches or Slow Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches.

Incorporate this delectable Baked brussel sprouts casserole into your meal lineup and watch it become a family favorite.