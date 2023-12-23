A Versatile Delight with Italian Mashed Potatoes

These delectable Italian Mashed Potatoes can be prepared in advance and conveniently heated in the oven before serving, or kept warm in a slow cooker. They make a perfect accompaniment for holiday feasts or weeknight dinners.

Presented in an elegant white ceramic dish, these Italian-Style Mashed Potatoes showcase their luscious, creamy texture with delightful specks of green from the aromatic spices.

Now, before we delve into the recipe, let me clarify that I affectionately call these Italian Mashed Potatoes due to their rich Italian-inspired flavors. However, they are not a traditional Italian side dish, and I’m fully prepared for the possibility of receiving an email from an Italian culinary purist who insists mashed potatoes have no place in their cuisine.

But here’s the deal – I’m about 50% Italian, so I feel justified in bestowing the Italian label upon these potatoes when I infuse them with fragrant basil, right?

These potatoes are an absolute blessing for Thanksgiving gatherings. You can prepare most of the dish the night before and effortlessly reheat it in the oven on the big day. Alternatively, you can bake the potatoes themselves a day in advance and complete the final preparations while your turkey roasts to perfection.

This particular batch originated from the leftover potatoes I used for the Jalapeño Popper Potato Skins, where I saved the potato “guts” and repurposed them a few days later into this culinary delight. Prepare to be amazed by how simple these Italian-Style Mashed Potatoes are to make and how they burst with flavor – no gravy required!

In the captivating image above, you can see an overhead view of the Italian Mashed Potatoes, complete with a spoon delving into their fluffy, creamy goodness.