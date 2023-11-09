Philly Cheesesteak Baked Tacos: A Delightful Family Dinner

Introducing Philly Cheesesteak Baked Tacos, a surefire family favorite that’s not only incredibly tasty but also easy to prepare. Get ready for a winning dinner that will leave your taste buds satisfied.

Some years back, I shared a recipe for Philly Cheese Steak Casserole, and it stirred up quite a controversy, especially among the proud Philadelphians. The video went viral, and the comments section was filled with passionate food enthusiasts.

People take their culinary heritage seriously, and I completely understand why. The Philly Cheese Steak Casserole caused such an uproar for two main reasons:

It didn’t quite resemble a classic Philly Cheesesteak. It featured ground beef instead of traditional steak.

I offer my apologies, but also not sorry, because it brought an easy and delicious dinner to many, and that’s what I aim to achieve here.

And now, I’m about to do it all over again.

Philly Cheesesteak Baked Tacos Recipe

To appease the Philly purists, we’re making a crucial change in this recipe – we’re using sirloin steak instead of ground beef. This adjustment should ease some of the tension.

Let’s dive into the process:

Begin by dicing your peppers and onions, slicing your mushrooms, and thinly slicing the steak. Heat a skillet with oil, then add the vegetables and cook until they’re tender, which should take about 5 to 7 minutes. Once done, remove the vegetables and set them aside. In the same hot skillet (no need to clean it), add the steak and cook until it’s nicely browned, around 3 to 5 minutes. Reunite the vegetables with the steak, and introduce some cream cheese into the mix. Now, scoop this delectable filling into hard taco shells and arrange them in a baking dish. Top them generously with provolone cheese and bake for 15-18 minutes, or until the cheese is beautifully bubbly.

Using Ground Beef

In the previous infamous Philly Cheese Steak Casserole, I used ground beef. It’s a convenient alternative that eliminates the need for slicing the meat and is more budget-friendly.

If you prefer to go with ground beef in this recipe, that’s perfectly fine! Just follow the recipe as instructed, adding the ground beef when it’s time to add the steak. Cook it until it’s nicely browned, and be sure to drain the excess fat thoroughly before reintroducing the vegetables.

Making Ahead

This is not a dish I would recommend preparing in advance. The tacos tend to become soggy if they sit around before baking. Furthermore, if you attempt to prepare only the filling ahead of time, it won’t be as scrumptious as when made fresh and assembled into your tacos.

