Introducing a delightful Pineapple Salsa recipe that’s not only easy to prepare but also a versatile addition to a variety of dishes, from chicken to tacos. This fresh and vibrant salsa is a true flavor enhancer, and it pairs perfectly with different dishes or simply as a dip for your favorite chips.

Ingredients for Pineapple Salsa

Fresh Pineapple

Jalapeños

Red Onion

Cilantro

Lime Juice

Salt

This salsa recipe shares some similarities with classic Pico de Gallo, but with a unique twist – it features the sweet and salty combination of fresh pineapple instead of tomatoes. The pineapple takes center stage, so using fresh pineapple is essential as it holds up better in the salsa compared to canned pineapple, which tends to be too soft due to soaking in juice.

Selecting a Ripe Pineapple

Finding the perfect pineapple is crucial for the success of this salsa. Follow these steps:

Look at the leaves – they should be mostly green and fresh, not brown or wilted. Gently squeeze the pineapple – it should yield slightly, indicating ripeness without being too firm or too soft. Smell the bottom of the pineapple; it should have a sweet aroma. Examine the pineapple’s skin for eyes (hexagon shapes). They should be larger, yellow and green, free from mold, and consistent in size. Avoid pineapples with moldy or unevenly sized eyes.

If your pineapple is not quite ripe when purchased, allow it to ripen on the countertop for a day or two, checking it regularly.

Cutting Jalapeños

Fresh jalapeños add a delightful kick to this salsa. To prepare them:

Slice the jalapeño lengthwise. Instead of cutting directly through the middle, aim to remove one side. Continue to cut around the jalapeño, removing the sides. Dice the sides into strips.

This method avoids the spiciest parts of the jalapeño, the ribs and seeds. If you prefer a spicier salsa, include them.

Storing Fresh Cilantro

Fresh cilantro is a crucial ingredient in this recipe. To store it effectively:

Ensure the leaves are dry, separating the bunch if necessary. Give the cilantro a fresh trim. Place it in a glass with water and cover it with a clean, dry produce bag from your grocery store.

If you’re not a fan of cilantro, feel free to omit it. The salsa will still be delicious.

Optional: Adding Dark Rum

For an exciting twist, you can add 2 ounces of dark rum to this salsa, making it a unique party dip.

Using and Storing

This Pineapple Salsa can be stored in an airtight container for up to three days. It’s at its best when freshly made but can be prepared the night before if needed.

This Pineapple Jalapeño Salsa pairs wonderfully with Chicken Tacos, and we have more exciting recipes coming your way.

Other Delicious Dips to Try

If you’re in the mood for other tasty dips, consider these options:

Give this Pineapple Salsa recipe a try and leave a comment to share your thoughts!