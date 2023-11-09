Potato Chip and Pecan Sandies are a delightful twist on a classic cookie that will win your heart! Crafting these cookies is a breeze, and the result is a perfect blend of buttery goodness with a hint of salty crunch.

A photo showcases these delectable cookies arranged on a charming blue-rimmed plate.

I’m absolutely thrilled today! My friends and I have come together to celebrate a special blogging friend we hold dear in our hearts – Juliane from Beyond Frosting. Juliane is expecting her first little bundle of joy, a sweet baby boy, and today, we’re throwing her a virtual baby shower!

My association with Juliane goes way back, and her heart is as pure as gold. In large gatherings, she’s reserved, but when you get her one-on-one, the conversations are always the best. I adore her, and she’s bound to be an incredible mom.

Juliane is renowned in the blogging world for her incredible dessert creations, such as her Moist Vanilla Cake and her Chocolate Pie.

To add a sweet touch to this celebration, I’m bringing these incredibly easy-to-make Potato Chip and Pecan Sandies to the party!

What Exactly Are Potato Chip and Pecan Sandies?

This is a time-honored recipe that I stumbled upon in a church basement cookbook, and I’m utterly smitten with it.

It’s essentially your classic pecan sandies recipe, but with a delightful twist – the addition of potato chips for that extra salty crunch. Honestly, it’s as if those wise grandmothers knew what they were doing.

A close-up overhead photo showcases the scrumptious pecan sandies cookies.

Ingredients:

The simplicity of these cookies might make you question if it can truly yield a fantastic treat. The answer is a resounding “yes.”

Butter

Sugar

Potato Chips

Vanilla

Flour

Pecans

For a detailed list of ingredients and printable instructions, you’ll find them at the end of this post.

Precision in Measuring Flour

For this particular recipe, accurate flour measurement is crucial. Here’s the right way to do it:

Scoop the flour using a spoon into the measuring cup, and then level it off.

Scooping directly from the flour bag can lead to an excessive 25% more flour, resulting in crumbly and unmanageable cookie dough.

Additional Tips and Tricks

Here are some other valuable tips to ensure your cookies turn out perfectly:

Use room temperature butter; it should yield to gentle pressure without sinking entirely. Leave the butter on the counter for about 30 minutes to achieve this.

Crush your potato chips thoroughly before measuring them. Half a cup of whole chips is quite different from half a cup of crushed chips.

Employ a cookie scoop for uniformity. This ensures even baking, preventing some cookies from browning excessively while others remain undercooked. I recommend using this cookie scoop.

A stack of these delightful pecan sandies, crafted with potato chips, is showcased, with the top one neatly halved.

