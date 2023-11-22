Create uncomplicated Easy Orzo Pasta Recipe

Create this uncomplicated Easy Orzo Pasta Recipe in a flash with just three key ingredients, making it a delightful accompaniment for virtually any meal.

You’ll adore this incredibly straightforward Orzo pasta dish! When Nathan and I first tied the knot, we indulged in this cheesy Orzo concoction frequently. Back then, Nathan had a more selective palate than he does now, but this Parmesan-infused Orzo always made the cut. I even ventured abroad for a whole month, and Nathan relied on it as his culinary staple. Considering his limited cooking skills, this dish fell well within his comfort zone.

EFFORTLESS ORZO PASTA WITH ONLY THREE COMPONENTS

This recipe was inspired by Rachael Ray, but it’s so effortless that it’s almost not a recipe at all. Here are the only items you’ll need:

Orzo Pasta: Look for it among the dried boxed pasta selection in your local grocery store. Its tiny grains cook up in a jiffy! Chicken Stock: This is a fundamental ingredient for the dish. Cooking the Orzo in chicken broth or stock infuses the pasta with immense flavor and a creaminess that water simply can’t match. It’s absolutely delicious. Parmesan Cheese: We prefer to indulge in freshly shredded Parmesan cheese for this dish. It imparts a buttery, slightly tangy taste that’s truly unbeatable. Stir it in right at the end and serve immediately. So delightful!

IS ORZO GLUTEN-FREE?

Orzo pasta is, in essence, pasta. The term “orzo” is Italian for “barley” because of its rice-like appearance. Although it contains no barley, Orzo is crafted from wheat semolina flour, which is a relatively high-gluten variety of flour. Therefore, this dish is decidedly not gluten-free. Despite its rice-like appearance and treatment, it is undoubtedly pasta. For a gluten-free alternative in this recipe, consider using quinoa or short-grain brown rice and opt for gluten-free chicken stock for cooking.

There are gluten-free brands of Orzo available, but I haven’t had the chance to sample them, so I can’t vouch for their quality. If you’ve tried any gluten-free Orzo pasta, I’d appreciate it if you could share your experience in the comments section below!

WHAT PAIRS WELL WITH EASY ORZO PASTA

This Easy Orzo Pasta Recipe serves as a splendid side dish for numerous entrees. Whether it’s a simple chicken dish, steak, meatloaf, or fish, it complements almost any dinner. Consider serving it alongside some of my favorite dishes:

ADDITIONAL ORZO PASTA SIDE DISHES

Once you’ve dabbled with Orzo, it’ll quickly become one of your preferred side dishes. It’s versatile and a breeze to prepare! Explore some of my treasured Orzo recipes:

I trust you’ll savor this uncomplicated Easy Orzo Pasta Recipe as much as we have. Take a break and whip up this delectable and straightforward dish tonight. Afterward, please share your thoughts by leaving a comment. Happy cooking!